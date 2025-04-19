Microsoft Tests New Copilot Feature That Lets AI Use Apps Like a Human Part of an early access research preview, the feature is aimed at automating repetitive tasks that usually require human input. This could include entering data into older desktop applications, collecting information from websites, or performing basic tasks like invoice processing

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Freepik

Microsoft has launched an experimental feature in Copilot Studio called Computer Use, which enables AI agents to interact with websites and desktop applications through the user interface—much like a human would. Rather than relying on APIs or backend integration, the AI performs tasks by clicking buttons, filling out forms, and navigating drop-down menus directly on the screen.

Part of an early access research preview, the feature is aimed at automating repetitive tasks that usually require human input. This could include entering data into older desktop applications, collecting information from websites, or performing basic tasks like invoice processing.

What sets this feature apart from traditional robotic process automation (RPA) tools is its ability to adapt when something changes on the screen, such as a button moving or a webpage layout shifting. These kinds of changes often disrupt older automation systems, but Microsoft says Copilot agents can continue functioning without manual intervention.

The system runs through Microsoft's cloud services, meaning users don't need to manage their own servers to run these AI agents. Microsoft has also stated that enterprise data accessed by Copilot isn't used to train its large language models, addressing some common concerns about data privacy.

The tool is being positioned for tasks like automating data entry, pulling information for market research, or processing digital invoices—areas where businesses often rely on manual labor due to lack of integration options. As it stands, the feature is still in its testing phase and its practical reliability in diverse environments remains to be seen.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
News and Trends

Kolkata-Based Lab-Grown Diamond Brand Jewelbox Secures USD 3.2 Mn

The startup will primarily use the funds to expand its retail footprint, growing from eight stores to 30 locations by the end of this year.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Marketing

5 Ways ChatGPT Will Impact Digital Marketing

ChatGPT is creating ripples across the digital landscape right now. Here are five ways it can benefit your ads, campaigns and marketing strategies.

By Yasin Altaf
Science & Technology

How Can Marketers Use ChatGPT? Here Are the Top 11 Uses.

With the recent developments in AI and the popularity of ChatGPT, you may want to integrate AI into your marketing practices. Find out how.

By David James
Science & Technology

The Deepfake Threat is Real. Here Are 3 Ways to Protect Your Business

The rising use of deepfakes is a growing threat to businesses and society as technology advances. Here are three tips for companies to combat this threat.

By Ralph Tkatchuk
Side Hustle

This Couple Started a Side Hustle to Improve a 'Terribly Made' Bathroom Essential. Now the Business Earns More Than $3 Million a Year.

Michael Fine and Lisa Schulner-Fine launched lifestyle brand Quiet Town in 2016 and have been growing it ever since.

By Amanda Breen