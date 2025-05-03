Microsoft to Shut Down Skype by May 2025: Users Encouraged to Transition to Teams Regarding paid Skype services, Microsoft confirmed that new users would no longer be able to access Skype Credit or calling subscriptions. However, existing subscribers can continue using their current credits and subscriptions via Teams

Microsoft has announced plans to discontinue its video-calling service, Skype, on 5 May 2025. Initially launched in 2003, Skype swiftly became a prominent platform for video communication over the subsequent two decades. Its popularity, however, gradually declined amid increased competition from rivals such as WhatsApp and Apple's FaceTime.

In an official blog post, Microsoft explained, "In order to streamline our free consumer communications offerings so we can more easily adapt to customer needs, we will be retiring Skype in May 2025 to focus on Microsoft Teams (free), our modern communications and collaboration hub."

Microsoft assured current Skype users that transitioning to Microsoft Teams would be straightforward. The company stated, "With Teams, users have access to many of the same core features they use in Skype, such as one-on-one calls and group calls, messaging, and file sharing. Additionally, Teams offers enhanced features like hosting meetings, managing calendars, and building and joining communities for free."

Highlighting Teams' significant growth, Microsoft noted, "In the past two years, the number of minutes spent in meetings by consumer users of Teams has grown fourfold, reflecting the value Teams brings to everyday communication and collaboration."

To ease the migration process, Microsoft emphasised that users could log into Teams with their existing Skype credentials, ensuring a smooth transfer of chats and contacts. Alternatively, users preferring not to move to Teams have the option to export their data, including chat history, contacts, and call records.

Regarding paid Skype services, Microsoft confirmed that new users would no longer be able to access Skype Credit or calling subscriptions. However, existing subscribers can continue using their current credits and subscriptions via Teams. Services such as the Skype Dial Pad will remain accessible through the Skype web portal or within Microsoft Teams.

Expressing gratitude towards Skype users, Microsoft concluded, "Skype has been an integral part of shaping modern communications and supporting countless meaningful moments, and we are honoured to have been part of the journey. We're excited about the new opportunities that Teams brings and are committed to helping you stay connected in new and meaningful ways."
