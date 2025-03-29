Researcher can use third-party data connectors to pull in information from tools like Confluence, ServiceNow, and Salesforce, adding an extra layer of depth to its research capabilities

Microsoft has rolled out a new AI-powered "deep research" tool within Microsoft 365 Copilot, its AI chatbot application. This launch comes amid a surge in the development of deep research agents by various companies, including OpenAI's ChatGPT, Google's Gemini, and xAI's Grok.

These tools are powered by reasoning AI models capable of analyzing problems and verifying information—key skills needed for conducting thorough research.

Microsoft's tools are called Researcher and Analyst.

Researcher integrates OpenAI's deep research model—similar to the one behind ChatGPT's research capabilities—with Microsoft's advanced search and orchestration features. Microsoft asserts that Researcher can perform complex analyses, such as developing go-to-market strategies or generating comprehensive quarterly reports for clients.

Analyst, on the other hand, is powered by OpenAI's o3-mini reasoning model and is optimized for advanced data analysis. It approaches problems in iterative steps, refining its thought process to deliver detailed responses. Analyst can also run Python code to address complex data queries and make its process transparent for users to review.

One standout feature of Microsoft's tools is their ability to access both internal work data and the global web. For example, Researcher can use third-party data connectors to pull in information from tools like Confluence, ServiceNow, and Salesforce, adding an extra layer of depth to its research capabilities.