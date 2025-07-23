Minda Corporation and Qualcomm Join Hands to Develop Smart Cockpit Solutions The new cockpit systems are expected to provide seamless integration across multiple displays, intuitive human-machine interaction and improved connectivity for Software-Defined Vehicles.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

[L-R] Suresh D, Group Chief Technology Officer at Minda Corporation and Savi Soin, Senior Vice President and India President at Qualcomm Technologies

Minda Corporation Limited, the flagship company of the Spark Minda Group, has announced a strategic collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. to develop advanced smart cockpit solutions for the Indian automotive sector.

As part of this partnership, Minda Corporation is working on a next-generation cockpit domain controller powered by the Snapdragon Cockpit Platform from Qualcomm Technologies. This platform, a key part of the Snapdragon Digital Chassis, aims to enhance in-vehicle experiences by offering advanced multimedia, artificial intelligence interfaces and cloud connectivity. The new cockpit systems are expected to provide seamless integration across multiple displays, intuitive human-machine interaction and improved connectivity for Software-Defined Vehicles.

Suresh D, Group Chief Technology Officer at Minda Corporation, highlighted, "Our collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies marks a significant milestone in enhancing Minda Corporation's capabilities in delivering next-generation digital cockpit solutions. By leveraging Qualcomm's advanced automotive platforms, this strategic partnership enables us to offer intuitive HMI, seamless multi-display integration and software-defined cockpit architectures built on Android and QNX operating systems."

He added that the partnership aligns with Minda's vision to create intelligent and user-centric in-car systems that add long-term value for original equipment manufacturers, end users and investors.

Savi Soin, Senior Vice President and India President at Qualcomm Technologies, noted, "We are excited to collaborate with Spark Minda to deliver advanced, localized cockpit solutions tailored for India's evolving automotive landscape using our Snapdragon Cockpit Platform. The Snapdragon Digital Chassis continues to transform the driving experience, empowering manufacturers with premium technologies."

This alliance is expected to strengthen the digital capabilities of Indian-made vehicles, offering a smarter, more connected journey for future consumers.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Starting a Business

How AI Can Make Starting a Business on Your Own Even Easier — and Faster

Being a bootstrapped founder isn't easy. But thanks to AI, it's certainly easier now than it was 20 years ago — or even two years ago. Here are three ways every single entrepreneur should be leveraging AI tools now.

By Aytekin Tank
News and Trends

Kluisz.ai and Grexa AI Raise Early-Stage Funding for Growth

The below brands have announced their latest funding rounds.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Living

A Customer Ghosted Her on a $1,700 Bill — So She Used This Clever Move to Get Paid

When people act in mysterious and frustrating ways, here's what to do.

By Jason Feifer
News and Trends

Infosys Forecasts FY26 Revenue Growth at 1-3%, Profit up 8.7%

The dollar revenue for the first quarter was up 3.8 per cent annually in constant currency to USD 4.94 billion on the back of large deals bookings with a total contract value of USD 3.8 billion, 50 per cent of which are net new.

By Ayushman Baruah
Business News

Here's What 'Terrifies' OpenAI's CEO About Financial Institutions Today: 'This Is a Huge Deal'

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman said that society is going to have to change the way it verifies identity in response to AI.

By Sherin Shibu