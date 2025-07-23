The new cockpit systems are expected to provide seamless integration across multiple displays, intuitive human-machine interaction and improved connectivity for Software-Defined Vehicles.

Minda Corporation Limited, the flagship company of the Spark Minda Group, has announced a strategic collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. to develop advanced smart cockpit solutions for the Indian automotive sector.

As part of this partnership, Minda Corporation is working on a next-generation cockpit domain controller powered by the Snapdragon Cockpit Platform from Qualcomm Technologies. This platform, a key part of the Snapdragon Digital Chassis, aims to enhance in-vehicle experiences by offering advanced multimedia, artificial intelligence interfaces and cloud connectivity. The new cockpit systems are expected to provide seamless integration across multiple displays, intuitive human-machine interaction and improved connectivity for Software-Defined Vehicles.

Suresh D, Group Chief Technology Officer at Minda Corporation, highlighted, "Our collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies marks a significant milestone in enhancing Minda Corporation's capabilities in delivering next-generation digital cockpit solutions. By leveraging Qualcomm's advanced automotive platforms, this strategic partnership enables us to offer intuitive HMI, seamless multi-display integration and software-defined cockpit architectures built on Android and QNX operating systems."

He added that the partnership aligns with Minda's vision to create intelligent and user-centric in-car systems that add long-term value for original equipment manufacturers, end users and investors.

Savi Soin, Senior Vice President and India President at Qualcomm Technologies, noted, "We are excited to collaborate with Spark Minda to deliver advanced, localized cockpit solutions tailored for India's evolving automotive landscape using our Snapdragon Cockpit Platform. The Snapdragon Digital Chassis continues to transform the driving experience, empowering manufacturers with premium technologies."

This alliance is expected to strengthen the digital capabilities of Indian-made vehicles, offering a smarter, more connected journey for future consumers.