Minute Media Acquires VideoVerse, Audacity Venture Capital Exits with USD 50 Mn The transaction is being described as India's largest media technology exit and among the country's top five technology acquisitions.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Company Handout

Global sports publisher Minute Media has acquired AI video platform VideoVerse, in a deal that also saw media-tech investor Audacity Venture Capital make a USD 50 million exit.

The transaction is being described as India's largest media technology exit and among the country's top five technology acquisitions.

Audacity Venture Capital was one of the earliest institutional investors in VideoVerse. It first backed the company when its valuation was about USD 5 million and has now realised its first exit.

VideoVerse is best known for its product Magnifi, a software-as-a-service platform that applies artificial intelligence to sports and media content. Magnifi automatically detects key moments, creates real-time highlights and distributes short-form videos for broadcasters, leagues and publishers.

Its clients include FIFA+, Indian Super League, Pro Panja League, Portuguese Football Federation, Willow TV and TV2. The platform combines computer vision, natural language processing and machine learning to analyse visual and audio cues. It also incorporates multilingual subtitling, automatic thumbnail and metadata generation, and automated editorial workflows for content teams.

Minute Media operates global sports and culture brands including The Players' Tribune, 90min, FanSided and Sports Illustrated. It also runs STN Video, which manages highlight rights distribution for leagues and teams.

By adding VideoVerse, the company plans to integrate content creation, distribution and monetisation, while also offering existing Magnifi clients access to its international network. The technology will also support new video formats across Minute Media's publishing properties.

Both companies intend to expand their artificial intelligence presence in India through further investment and development of next-generation video capabilities. Industry observers note that the acquisition reflects a trend of global media companies seeking advanced technology solutions to handle the increasing demand for rapid, data-driven video production in sports and entertainment.
