Mirae Asset Financial Group Completes Acquisition of Sharekhan Sharekhan, a key player in stockbroking, commodities, and currency derivatives, will leverage Mirae's global expertise and reach to expand its business.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Mirae Asset Financial Group has finalised its acquisition of Sharekhan, a leading stockbroking company, following necessary regulatory clearances.

The deal aligns with Mirae's vision to strengthen its foothold in India's burgeoning retail brokerage sector.

A Mirae spokesperson emphasised the synergistic potential of the partnership, stating, "Sharekhan's extensive presence across India, combined with Mirae Asset's commitment to innovation, will drive growth and deliver unparalleled wealth creation experiences to clients."

The acquisition will see Jisang Yoo, CEO of Mirae Asset Capital Markets India, assume the role of CEO at Mirae Asset Sharekhan. Clients of Sharekhan can expect continued seamless access to their accounts and services, augmented by Mirae's global investment tools and an expanded range of financial products and advisory services.

Mirae Asset received the Competition Commission of India's approval for this acquisition in April 2024. The move represents Mirae's ambition to capitalise on India's rapidly growing financial markets by combining Sharekhan's domestic reach with Mirae's global capabilities.

As Mirae Asset Sharekhan, the firm aims to redefine wealth creation in India through innovative and accessible financial solutions, propelling it into a new growth trajectory.
