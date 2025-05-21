The funds will be deployed to enhance Misfits' mobile platform, making it easier for users to join, create, and grow clubs. The startup also plans to expand its presence in more cities across urban India.

Gurugram-based offline community platform Misfits has raised ₹5 crore in a seed funding round co-led by Info Edge Ventures and Better Capital.

The funds will be deployed to enhance Misfits' mobile platform, making it easier for users to join, create, and grow clubs. The startup also plans to expand its presence in more cities across urban India.

Co-founded in 2022 by Shashwat Narhatiyar, Chaitanya Dhawan, Saurabh Sharma, and Shaswat Kar, Misfits was born out of a desire to build real-world human connections in a digital-first age. The platform empowers individuals to discover, join, or lead hobby-based clubs, creating tight-knit offline communities through weekly meetups at local venues.

"The seed of Misfits was born five years ago while doing a college assignment, driven by the belief that virtual social media platforms do not necessarily create meaningful human connections," said Shashwat Narhatiyar, Co-founder and CEO of Misfits. "We saw the need for a space where people could truly connect through shared interests, beyond just online interactions."

From football games and quiz nights to art circles and music jam sessions, Misfits offers something for everyone. Each club is led by an independent club leader and meets weekly at partner venues, converting everyday hangouts into lively social events. The model not only builds tight-knit communities but also benefits venues through increased footfall and revenue.

"We started Misfits to solve a problem we faced ourselves," said Chaitanya Dhawan, CMO of Misfits. "Despite living closer than ever, people feel more isolated. What began as casual gatherings in our home in Gurgaon has grown into a network of thriving communities, entirely through organic growth."

Since its launch, Misfits has clocked over 25,000 organic app downloads and facilitated more than 3,000 social meetups.

Rishabh Katiyar, Principal at Info Edge Ventures, said, "There is a clear need for such a platform, but the problem remains largely unsolved. Misfits' capital-efficient growth and strong community engagement make it a promising player."

Vaibhav Domkundwar, CEO of Better Capital, added, "Misfits is the 'Airbnb of Human Connections,' and we are thrilled to support a team bringing this vision to life."