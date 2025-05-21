Misfits Raises INR 5 Cr from Info Edge Ventures and Better Capital The funds will be deployed to enhance Misfits' mobile platform, making it easier for users to join, create, and grow clubs. The startup also plans to expand its presence in more cities across urban India.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Misfits

Gurugram-based offline community platform Misfits has raised ₹5 crore in a seed funding round co-led by Info Edge Ventures and Better Capital.

The funds will be deployed to enhance Misfits' mobile platform, making it easier for users to join, create, and grow clubs. The startup also plans to expand its presence in more cities across urban India.

Co-founded in 2022 by Shashwat Narhatiyar, Chaitanya Dhawan, Saurabh Sharma, and Shaswat Kar, Misfits was born out of a desire to build real-world human connections in a digital-first age. The platform empowers individuals to discover, join, or lead hobby-based clubs, creating tight-knit offline communities through weekly meetups at local venues.

"The seed of Misfits was born five years ago while doing a college assignment, driven by the belief that virtual social media platforms do not necessarily create meaningful human connections," said Shashwat Narhatiyar, Co-founder and CEO of Misfits. "We saw the need for a space where people could truly connect through shared interests, beyond just online interactions."

From football games and quiz nights to art circles and music jam sessions, Misfits offers something for everyone. Each club is led by an independent club leader and meets weekly at partner venues, converting everyday hangouts into lively social events. The model not only builds tight-knit communities but also benefits venues through increased footfall and revenue.

"We started Misfits to solve a problem we faced ourselves," said Chaitanya Dhawan, CMO of Misfits. "Despite living closer than ever, people feel more isolated. What began as casual gatherings in our home in Gurgaon has grown into a network of thriving communities, entirely through organic growth."

Since its launch, Misfits has clocked over 25,000 organic app downloads and facilitated more than 3,000 social meetups.

Rishabh Katiyar, Principal at Info Edge Ventures, said, "There is a clear need for such a platform, but the problem remains largely unsolved. Misfits' capital-efficient growth and strong community engagement make it a promising player."

Vaibhav Domkundwar, CEO of Better Capital, added, "Misfits is the 'Airbnb of Human Connections,' and we are thrilled to support a team bringing this vision to life."
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Money & Finance

This Approach to Trading Can Unlock New Business Opportunities and Financial Success. Here's What to Know Before Jumping in.

Here's how algorithmic trading is empowering small investors and startups.

By Oleg Tsyura
News and Trends

Recur Club Announces Credit Offerings for Startups Beyond Series A and SMEs

In FY 24–25, the platform also plans to deploy an additional INR 2000 crores through its Recur Swift program for startups.

By Paromita Gupta
News and Trends

PE/VC Investments Face Slump in April, Strong Exits Expected in Second Half of 2025

Private equity and venture capital (PE/VC) investments in India declined by 20 per cent in April 2025 compared to March 2025 in value terms, according to an EY-IVCA monthly PE/VC roundup.

By Prince Kariappa
Technology

More Mid-Sized GCCs Will Enter India in the Post Trump Era

The number of GCCs in India could swell up to 3,500 by 2030 and the size of the market will grow from USD 60 billion to beyond USD 110 billion in the next 5 years.

By Ayushman Baruah
News and Trends

Jason Kothari's Mythik Raises USD 15 Mn Round to Build the 'Disney from the East'

The round drew participation from a diverse group of global and Indian investors, including Sakal Media Group, BITKRAFT, Shah Rukh Khan's family office, VC Grid, Visceral Capital, the Patni family office, and several influential individuals such as Saif Saeed Ghobash, Jaynti Kanani, Deepen Parikh, Marc Younan and more.

By Entrepreneur Staff