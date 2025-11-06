With support from Mitsubishi Corporation, KIS Group plans to strengthen its international presence and enter North and South American as well as European markets in the next five years.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Mitsubishi Corporation has acquired a minority equity stake in KIS Group's Indonesia operations, marking its entry into the global biogas market.

The move highlights Mitsubishi Corporation's commitment to expanding into renewable energy and supporting sustainable business practices worldwide.

KIS Group, founded in 2006 by K.R. Ragunath, is a global clean technology company specialising in Biogas, BioCNG, and BioLNG solutions. The company operates across 11 countries, including India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, US, UAE, Brazil, Colombia, Qatar, and Spain.

KIS Group plans to invest USD 1 billion in renewable gas and biofuel projects across Southeast Asia, India, and Europe by 2030.

The partnership marks an important milestone for both organisations. It brings together Mitsubishi Corporation's international reach, which spans more than 90 countries, and KIS Group's expertise in renewable gas technologies. The collaboration aims to advance biogas, BioCNG, and BioLNG solutions for global markets, focusing on efficiency, scalability, and strong governance.

KIS Group has already developed several BioMethane and renewable gas projects in different parts of the world. The company has long-term biomethane supply contracts with major global corporations such as Unilever and Shell. It also collaborates with Toyota, Godrej, Sinarmas, Banas Dairy, and Maruti Suzuki on clean energy initiatives.

With support from Mitsubishi Corporation, KIS Group plans to strengthen its international presence and enter North and South American as well as European markets in the next five years.

The partnership is expected to improve supply chain resilience through Mitsubishi Corporation's trading and logistics capabilities while promoting shared environmental, social, and governance goals. It also aims to contribute to global decarbonisation efforts by scaling up low-carbon energy production.