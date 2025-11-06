Mitsubishi Corporation Enters Biogas Market with Stake in KIS Group With support from Mitsubishi Corporation, KIS Group plans to strengthen its international presence and enter North and South American as well as European markets in the next five years.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

K. R. Raghunath, Founder & CEO, KIS Group

Mitsubishi Corporation has acquired a minority equity stake in KIS Group's Indonesia operations, marking its entry into the global biogas market.

The move highlights Mitsubishi Corporation's commitment to expanding into renewable energy and supporting sustainable business practices worldwide.

KIS Group, founded in 2006 by K.R. Ragunath, is a global clean technology company specialising in Biogas, BioCNG, and BioLNG solutions. The company operates across 11 countries, including India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, US, UAE, Brazil, Colombia, Qatar, and Spain.

KIS Group plans to invest USD 1 billion in renewable gas and biofuel projects across Southeast Asia, India, and Europe by 2030.

The partnership marks an important milestone for both organisations. It brings together Mitsubishi Corporation's international reach, which spans more than 90 countries, and KIS Group's expertise in renewable gas technologies. The collaboration aims to advance biogas, BioCNG, and BioLNG solutions for global markets, focusing on efficiency, scalability, and strong governance.

KIS Group has already developed several BioMethane and renewable gas projects in different parts of the world. The company has long-term biomethane supply contracts with major global corporations such as Unilever and Shell. It also collaborates with Toyota, Godrej, Sinarmas, Banas Dairy, and Maruti Suzuki on clean energy initiatives.

With support from Mitsubishi Corporation, KIS Group plans to strengthen its international presence and enter North and South American as well as European markets in the next five years.

The partnership is expected to improve supply chain resilience through Mitsubishi Corporation's trading and logistics capabilities while promoting shared environmental, social, and governance goals. It also aims to contribute to global decarbonisation efforts by scaling up low-carbon energy production.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
News and Trends

Poonawalla Group Acquires Stake in Macron Group

Investment to accelerate technology-led expansion and innovation in India's USD 380 billion logistics sector

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

Stackbox, MeshDefend, and Ulook Raise Early-Stage Funding

The below brands have announced their latest funding rounds.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Thought Leaders

50 Side Hustle Ideas to Make Extra Money in 2025

Do you need some extra cash? Here are 50 side hustles for making money on the side. From freelancing to selling products, find out how to earn extra income today.

By R.L. Adams
Starting a Business

Are AI-First Teams the Secret Ingredient Behind the Next Billion-Dollar Startups?

Tomorrow's winners won't outspend — they'll out-learn. Here's how to build an AI-first team that sets you up for exponential growth.

By Anatolii Kasianov
News and Trends

Partners Group Acquires Majority Stake in Infinity Fincorp Solutions, Jungle Ventures Deepens Funding Commitment

Jungle Ventures, one of Infinity's early institutional investors, also participated, deepening its commitment with an investment of INR 128 crore.

By Entrepreneur Staff