The INR 2.3 crore MNRE challenge offers cash prizes, incubation, pilot projects, and mentorship. Startups can apply via the Startup India website by August 20; winners will be announced on September 10.

The Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) has launched an INR 2.3-crore Startup Innovation Challenge to promote rooftop solar installations and renewable energy use across India.

Announced at the National Conference on Skill Development for the Renewable Energy Workforce, this initiative aims to find and support innovative solutions for India's rooftop solar and distributed renewable energy sector.

The challenge is being conducted with support from the National Institute of Solar Energy (NISE) and in coordination with Startup India under the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT).

Startups and innovators from various sectors such as greentech, IoT, AI, blockchain, construction, fintech, energy hardware, and waste management are invited to participate. The competition focuses on four key themes: affordability, resilience, inclusivity, and environmental sustainability.

The total prize pool of INR 2.3 crore includes INR 1 crore for the first prize winner, INR 50 lakh for second place, INR 30 lakh for third, and ten consolation prizes of INR 5 lakh each. In addition to the cash awards, winners will receive incubation support, pilot project opportunities, and mentorship from industry experts and investors, facilitated by MNRE and NISE.

Interested startups can submit their applications on the Startup India website. The last date for submission is August 20, and the winners will be announced on September 10.

This challenge is expected to encourage innovation and help India move closer to its clean energy goals.