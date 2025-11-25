You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Mobavenue AI Tech Limited (formerly Lucent Industries Limited) has announced that its Board of Directors has approved a capital raise of nearly INR 100 crore through a preferential issue of 9,19,117 equity shares.

The approval was granted during a board meeting held on November 21, 2025, and is subject to shareholder and regulatory clearances. The company has raised exactly INR 99,99,99,296 by issuing shares at a price of INR 1,088 each.

The raised funds will enable Mobavenue to deepen its AI and data intelligence capabilities, enhance its product and platform portfolio, and strengthen operational readiness for expansion across both domestic and international markets.

The company plans to evaluate selective acquisitions that align with its long term vision of building a comprehensive digital marketing and media technology ecosystem. These acquisitions will focus on adding complementary capabilities that reinforce Mobavenue's position in the global AI driven advertising and consumer growth landscape.

Ishank Joshi, Managing Director and CEO of Mobavenue AI Tech Limited, said, "This capital raise represents an important milestone for us and a strong endorsement of our vision. The ~INR 100 crore infusion will empower us to accelerate our technology roadmap, strengthen our AI led product ecosystem, and expand our presence across key global markets. We also intend to explore selective, strategic acquisitions that enhance our capabilities and align with our long term mission."

Mobavenue AI Tech Limited is a digital technology group offering AI powered advertising and marketing solutions. Its A3 framework and data driven platforms help brands enhance performance, strengthen engagement, and achieve scalable digital growth.

As digital advertising continues to shift toward automation and intelligence, Mobavenue aims to broaden its innovation pipeline and deepen its international presence through this strategic infusion.