Mocero Health Raises INR 1.3 Crore in Seed Round led by Inflection Point Ventures

Mocero Health on Tuesday announced to have raised seed round led by Inflection Point Ventures. It is one of India's fastest-growing health-tech platform that assists hospitals in going omnichannel and expanding their services beyond physical catchment areas. Funds will be utilized to develop products and to widen its sales channel through which Mocero will build a digital health platform with seamless data and service interchange.

"Mocero has been conceived with the idea to create a digitally connected community rather than a circumscribed physical space. It involves creating a platform where the care providers, patients, and patients' families are on the same platform exchanging health information and services. The healthcare sector has trailed behind in the digitalization wave and is several decades behind the general adoption of technology. Mocero aims to fill this gap through digital transformation in care delivery, engagement, and connected care, focusing on patient-centric and personalized care, telehealth, in-the-home care, omnichannel connectivity, transparency, and interoperability," said Palaniappan Narayanan, co-Founder and CEO, Mocero.

India's tech adoption in healthcare has projected to grow at a compounded annual growth rate of 39 per cent from 2020 to 2023. However, it still lags dreadfully behind the rest of the world in adopting health technology in primary care, secondary care, and even many tertiary care facilities, according to a statement given by the company.

"In the last two years, the health tech sector has seen an accelerated growth curve. Traditional healthcare infrastructure giants have also understood the need to be tech savvy to meet the growing healthcare demands. However, the large tier II and tier III healthcare facilities still lag from the rest of the world in smart digital adoption. This need for transparency and better patient management is driving micro themes within the sector," said Madhukar Bhardwaj, VP, business development and investments, Inflection Point Ventures

Started in 2017 by N. Palaniappan, a digital tech professional with over 15 years of experience in mobile banking and digital payments, Mocero Health is incubated at the Healthcare Technology Innovation Centre, IIT Madras Research Park. Being a SaaS platform, it can be linked with the HMS system of large hospitals or used stand-alone in primary care or secondary care to monitor the patient workflow and associated services, with extensive hospital and patient data available during its growth journey. Mocero has developed insights for medical research and symptoms for early diagnosis, which can also pave the way for future expansion.