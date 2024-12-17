Once the expansion is complete within the next 8-10 months, the company will achieve a total production capacity of 310 KLD. This initiative also includes a 5 MW captive power generation plant to support operations.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Modi Biotech Private Limited (MBPL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Modi Naturals Limited, is set to significantly bolster its ethanol production capacity with a INR 100 crore investment in cutting-edge infrastructure. This strategic move aligns with the government's push for sustainable energy and India's Ethanol Blended Petrol (EBP) program.

Currently operating a 130 KLD (kilo liters per day) grain-based ethanol distillery in Raipur, Chhattisgarh, MBPL is expanding its capacity by an additional 180 KLD. Once the expansion is complete within the next 8-10 months, the company will achieve a total production capacity of 310 KLD. This initiative also includes a 5 MW captive power generation plant to support operations.

The expansion is already underway, with orders placed and construction initiated. Modi Biotech claims to have secured an ethanol order worth INR 300 crore for 41,600 KL from Oil Manufacturing Companies (OMCs), reflecting strong demand and confidence in its production capabilities.

Akshay Modi, Managing Director of Modi Naturals Ltd, emphasised the company's commitment to innovation and sustainable energy solutions. "This significant order validates our capabilities and dedication to delivering high-quality ethanol. Our expanded production capacity will enable us to meet the rising demand for biofuels, contributing to India's goals of reducing fossil fuel dependency and lowering carbon emissions."

The company's investment not only supports its growth trajectory but also positively impacts its balance sheet, strengthening its market leadership in the biofuel sector.

Founded in 1974 and headquartered in New Delhi, Modi Naturals Limited is a leading consumer goods company specialising in premium edible oils and healthy foods under brands like Oleev and PIPO. Listed on the BSE, MNL operates across three verticals: consumer goods, bulk edible oil and feeds, and ethanol manufacturing.

With a strong pan-India distribution network and multiple manufacturing facilities, including its state-of-the-art greenfield ethanol plant in Chhattisgarh, Modi Naturals has emerged as a frontrunner in sustainable energy and innovation.