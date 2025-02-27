The fresh capital will further strengthen Wipro Ventures' ability to identify and support high-potential startups working on transformative technologies.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Wipro Limited, a global leader in technology services and consulting, has announced a USD 200 million commitment to its venture investment arm, Wipro Ventures.

This latest infusion marks the fourth round of funding for Wipro Ventures since its inception in 2015, underscoring the company's dedication to fostering innovation among early- to mid-stage startups.

The fresh capital will further strengthen Wipro Ventures' ability to identify and support high-potential startups working on transformative technologies. Over the past decade, Wipro Ventures has established itself as a key player in the global startup ecosystem, connecting emerging companies with enterprise customers and leveraging disruptive solutions to enhance Wipro's service offerings.

Srini Pallia, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Wipro Limited, said, "Wipro Ventures is strategically positioned to participate in and contribute to technological innovation across startup hubs globally. This latest investment reaffirms our commitment to helping startups grow faster, innovate, and collaborate with the IT services industry to support large enterprises."

Wipro Ventures claims to have already invested in 37 startups across sectors including artificial intelligence, data & analytics, cybersecurity, and cloud infrastructure. Through these investments, it has facilitated the deployment of cutting-edge solutions across 250+ Wipro customers and achieved 12 successful exits.

Beyond direct equity investments, Wipro Ventures has also participated in early-stage venture funds with a focus on enterprise solutions and cybersecurity in India, the US, and Israel.

Jay Leek, Co-Founder and General Partner at SYN Ventures, stated, "We are delighted to have worked with Wipro Ventures as co-investors over the years. They are well positioned to capitalize on emerging trends in the industry. The value-add that Wipro brings will enable startups to maintain their competitive edge and enjoy long-term success."

As Wipro Ventures embarks on its next phase of growth, this additional funding will enhance its ability to nurture groundbreaking technologies, scale promising startups, and create long-term value for all stakeholders. With its strong global presence and deep industry expertise, Wipro continues to bridge the gap between startups and enterprise customers, solidifying its role as a catalyst for innovation in the tech industry.