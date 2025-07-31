You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Monika Alcobev Limited, a distributor of premium wines and spirits, has officially listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), becoming the first company in its segment to go public under its current business model.

The company's initial public offering (IPO) was oversubscribed 4.1 times, raising INR 165.63 crore. The listing comes amid growing investor interest in the premium alcobev (alcoholic beverages) market, which has seen increased activity in recent years due to changing consumer preferences and expanding urban demand.

Kunal Patel, Managing Director of Monika Alcobev, said the listing represents broader confidence in the company's operations and long-term approach. With a presence in 24 states and over 170 cities, the company has expanded steadily over the past decade. While it has long been active in key metropolitan areas, its leadership noted that North India is now emerging as a particularly high-growth region.

"North India has always played a strategic role in our expansion. Today, it stands out as one of our most exciting frontiers," Patel said.

Monika Alcobev works with more than 100 international brands and offers over 200 products, including wines, spirits, and liqueurs. Its business covers import logistics, regulatory handling, and national distribution, providing a single-channel route for foreign brands to enter the Indian market. Clients include large hospitality chains, retail stores, and bars across cities such as Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Jaipur.

Hemang Chandat, the company's Chief Commercial Officer, said their expansion strategy has focused on building scale through a national distribution approach. "Our growing presence across geographies is a reflection of that strategy and the scale we've built is now speaking for itself," he said.

The listing positions the company to expand its network and adapt to an evolving premium beverage market. The move is also being closely watched by others in the alcobev space, which has seen relatively few public market entrants in the premium segment.