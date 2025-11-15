The company said that the acquisition is expected to accelerate operational efficiencies, deepen market penetration, and unlock cost and supply chain synergies for the company.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Monolithisch India Limited, a ramming mass and refractory solutions company, has announced the completion of its acquisition of Mineral India Global Private Limited (MIGPL), making it a wholly owned subsidiary of the company.

The acquisition was followed by shareholder approval received earlier this November, in line with Section 188 of the Companies Act, 2013, and the SEBI Listing Regulations. A Share Purchase and Shareholders' Agreement, executed on November 10, 2025, outlined the five-tranche acquisition structure, all of which have now been completed.

With the acquisition of MIGPL, Monolithisch's total installed capacity has increased to 2,63,600 TPA, boosting its production capability and consolidating the Mineral Group's ramming mass business under a single entity. MIGPL also reported a turnover of INR 49.39 crore and a PAT of INR 6.30 crore in the last financial year.

Harsh Tekriwal, Managing Director of Monolithisch India Limited, said: "This acquisition marks an important step in our growth strategy. MIGPL's strong market relationships and operational capabilities align perfectly with our vision of building a unified, scalable, and more efficient business. By bringing the entire ramming mass portfolio under one roof, we are not only strengthening our manufacturing footprint but also enhancing our ability to serve customers with greater agility and consistency."

The company said that the acquisition is expected to accelerate operational efficiencies, deepen market penetration, and unlock cost and supply chain synergies for the company.