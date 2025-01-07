You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Moonrider Raises USD 2.2 Mn Funding to Revolutionise Farming with Electric Tractors

Moonrider, an electric tractor technology company, has secured USD 2.2 million (INR 19 crore) in a seed funding round co-led by AdvantEdge Founders and Micelio Technology Fund, with participation from a group of angel investors.

The Bengaluru-based startup plans to channel the funds into advancing innovation in vehicle engineering, software development, and battery technology.

Founded in August 2023 by Anoop Srikantaswamy and Ravi Kulkarni, Moonrider is on a mission to enhance farm productivity and profitability while promoting sustainable agricultural practices. The founders bring a wealth of experience in electric vehicle R&D and engineering, honed at organisations like Volvo Group, Ola Electric, and Olectra BYD.

Moonrider specialises in heavy-duty electric tractors that offer significant cost savings for farmers and fleet operators. Leveraging its proprietary in-house battery technology, for which a patent has been filed, the company's tractors achieve price parity with diesel alternatives. This makes them not only environmentally friendly but also economically viable for Indian farmers.

The company's innovations have already gained traction. At a recent agricultural event in Hyderabad, Moonrider's electric tractor drew widespread interest from farmer producer organisations (FPOs), individual farm owners, and key players in the agricultural ecosystem.

Anoop Srikantaswamy, Co-founder and CEO of Moonrider, said, "Our mission is to enhance farm profitability by empowering farmers to earn more, save more, and produce more. Our electric tractors are engineered to meet diverse farming needs, delivering superior performance and promoting climate-friendly mechanization. By leveraging our expertise and partnerships, we aim to build world-class solutions that elevate farm productivity. We are proudly Made in India, for the world."

Proptech Startup Spintly Secures INR 3.5 Cr in Extended Seed Round

Spintly, a Goa-based proptech startup, has raised INR 3.5 crore in an extended seed funding round led by Spyre VC, with participation from Accel India, Chakra Growth Fund, Alumni Ventures, and Doctor Technology.

This follows a previous USD 5.36 million funding from investors like Letsventure, Riso Capital, and Sucseed Indovation.

The funds will be directed toward expanding Spintly's market presence, enhancing its smart building solutions using AI and machine learning, and bolstering senior management functions.

Co-founder and CEO Rohin Parkar said, "The partnership with Spyre VC and CREDAI will allow us to access India's real estate developer ecosystem, helping us achieve our vision of simplifying and decarbonizing the built world."

Founded in 2017 by Parkar and Malcolm Dsouza, Spintly offers cloud-based access control and smart building solutions that integrate IoT and Edge AI. The technology streamlines operations and security for enterprises, eliminating the need for legacy systems.

Spintly claims to have deployed its solutions across 24 million square feet, serving over 500 clients and half a million users globally. Spyre VC Operating Partner Abhimanyu Bisht highlighted Spintly's pivotal role in modernizing real estate technology, marking it as a key milestone in the proptech space.

Bodmas Technologies Secures Maiden Funding from Auxano Capital to Bolster ClicFlyer's Expansion

Retail analytics firm Bodmas Technologies has raised its first funding round from Auxano Capital to advance its flagship brand, ClicFlyer.

The investment will drive the enhancement of ClicFlyer's technology infrastructure, expansion of its retail network, and exploration of new business integrations.

Rahul Sood, Co-founder and Managing Director of ClicFlyer, said, "This funding enables us to strengthen our analytics platform and deepen collaborations with retail stores and brands. Our mission is to empower retailers and CPG brands with actionable insights to optimise promotions and connect better with consumers."

Founded in 2015 by Neville Mody and Rahul Sood, ClicFlyer addresses inefficiencies in retail marketing. Its platform offers business intelligence tools, promotional ROI tracking, and a mobile app featuring real-time deals from over 7,400 outlets and 9,000 brands, serving over one million monthly users across the Middle East and Africa.

Brijesh Damodaran, Managing Partner at Auxano Capital, added, "ClicFlyer bridges critical gaps in retail analytics, creating significant opportunities for growth."

As retailers increasingly invest in digital marketing to cater to online consumers, ClicFlyer's data-driven solutions position it as a key player in optimising retail promotions and enhancing consumer engagement globally.