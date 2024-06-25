You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

With the employment sector facing such fierce competition, it is of utmost importance for working professionals, or even freshers, to upskill their level. As per a recent study by Great Learning, 85 per cent of working professionals are planning to upskill, come 2025. This sentiment is especially pronounced among seasoned experts, with 92 per cent of those boasting over 17 years of experience. The urgency for upskilling is also strongly felt among engineering graduates and those working in the IT, telecom and tech sectors. This trend is likely influenced by a reported 16 per cent decline in IT sector hiring, as highlighted in the latest report by Naukri. As industries in India rapidly evolve due to technological advancements and shifting market dynamics, professionals are recognizing the need to acquire new, specialised skills to stay competitive and meet the ever-growing expectations of employers.

Job retention confidence plummeting

Confidence among Indian professionals in retaining their jobs has significantly declined, with a drop of nine percentage points from the previous year. In last year's study, 71 per cent of professionals felt secure in their employment, but this year, only 62 per cent share that sentiment. This decline is largely due to adverse global macroeconomic conditions and widespread layoffs. Among entry-level professionals, confidence is even lower, with only 29 per cent feeling secure about their job retention. Industry data reflect this growing concern. In March 2024, the Naukri JobSpeak Index, recorded a value of 2657, marking an 11 per cent decrease in job openings compared to the same month last year.

Bangalore and Chennai display the highest intent of professionals planning to upskill

In FY25, 85 per cent of professionals in India are gearing up to invest in upskilling. This trend is particularly noteworthy among freshers, with their intent to upskill rising by eight percentage points to 83 per cent, up from 75 per cent in FY24. Bangalore and Chennai stand out among India's metros, with 87 per cent of professionals in both cities planning to invest in upskilling this year, the highest in the country. As per Great Learning, there is an 18 per cent surge in upskilling demand from freshers and entry-level professionals (0-3 years of work experience) during FY24. Among various sectors, professionals in manufacturing, engineering, capital goods and BFSI (Banking, Financial Services and Insurance) are leading the charge in upskilling efforts.

Commenting on the report, Hari Krishnan Nair, co-founder Great Learning, said, "Since last year, challenging economic conditions and an unstable geopolitical situation have made it difficult for many businesses to access capital and expand profitably. To stay competitive in this dynamic environment, continuous learning and upskilling are crucial to adapt and evolve. It is encouraging to see professionals adopting a proactive approach to navigate this disruption by acquiring specialised skills to meet evolving employer demands. Government initiatives aimed at promoting skill development have further amplified this awareness."

Motivation to upskill

Financial constraints are a barrier for 19 per cent, and 14 per cent of professionals point to family and social commitments as reasons they can't dedicate time to upskilling. As per the survey, 39 per cent of professionals are motivated to upskill for career growth within their current organisation. Another 17 per cent are driven by personal interest. Fear of skills becoming outdated is a concern for 15 per cent, while 13 per cent upskill primarily to meet employer expectations. However, various hurdles impede these efforts, with the most significant barrier being too busy with office work, as cited by 34 per cent of respondents.