Morphing Machines Raises USD 4.32 Mn in Series A to Advance Semiconductor IP

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Bengaluru-based fabless semiconductor IP company Morphing Machines has raised INR 38.36 crore (approx. USD 4.32 million) in a Series A funding round led by IAN Alpha Fund.

The round also saw participation from Speciale Invest, IvyCap Ventures, and Navam Capital, while existing investors from the company's seed round, including Golden Sparrow Ventures, IIMA Ventures, and DeVC, joined the latest round.

Morphing Machines had previously raised USD 2.76 million in a seed round in June last year, led by Speciale Invest and other investors.

The new funding will be used to build and test the company's first chip, expand its engineering team from 50 to over 90 members, and launch pilot projects with data center clients. Commercial deployments are planned in India, the United States, and Europe.

Founded by Deepak Shapeti, Dr Ranjani Narayan, and Prof S K Nandy, Morphing Machines develops advanced semiconductor architectures aimed at improving performance, efficiency, and scalability in computing.

Its flagship project, REDEFINE, is a manycore processor designed to handle workloads ranging from artificial intelligence and data analytics to high-performance computing while optimizing both speed and energy efficiency.

Over the next one to two years, the company aims to complete its first proof-of-silicon, enhance its software toolchain, and expand its customer base across data centers, AI applications, and enterprise infrastructure.

Morphing Machines' main competitors in India's semiconductor IP sector include startups and larger companies such as InCore Semiconductors, VeriSilicon, Intel, and AMD. In the broader ecosystem, competitors also include manufacturing-focused firms like Tata Semiconductor Assembly and Test and Vedanta, as well as design and software companies including HCL Technologies and Kaynes Technology.
