Sensa Core has built a strong presence in the in vitro diagnostics space, focusing on products such as blood gas, electrolyte, glucose and lactate analyzers.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Motilal Oswal Alternates has made a significant minority investment of USD 72 million in medical devices' company Sensa Core Medical Instrumentation.

Sensa Core was founded in 2006 by Dr Ravi Kumar Meruva with the aim of developing reliable and cost effective diagnostic devices for hospitals and laboratories. Over the years, the company has built a strong presence in the in vitro diagnostics space, focusing on products such as blood gas, electrolyte, glucose and lactate analyzers.

Headquartered in Hyderabad, Sensa Core is involved in the design, development, manufacturing and distribution of diagnostic devices. Its operations are driven by in house research and intellectual property, allowing the company to control quality while keeping products accessible.

Today, Sensa Core's electrolyte analyzers are used in more than 40,000 hospitals and diagnostic laboratories across the country. The company also claims to export its products to over 78 countries.

In addition to electrolyte analyzers, Sensa Core is among the leading Indian manufacturers of glucometers and haemoglobin meters. It has also recently entered the arterial blood gas analyzer segment. The company operates a manufacturing facility at Hyderabad's Export Promotion Industrial Park in Pashamylaram and is preparing to commission a new unit at the Medical Device Park in Sultanpur to support capacity expansion and new product development.

Rohit Mantri, MD and Co-Head of Private Equity at Motilal Oswal Alternates, said, "India imports over 75 percent of its medical devices, and we strongly believe that indigenous development and manufacturing are critical for meeting local needs and serving global markets."

Sensa Core was advised by Veda Corporate Advisors on the transaction.