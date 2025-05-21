Post-acquisition, MoveInSync will be able to scale operations significantly, adding 50 new global clients to its roster.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Bengaluru-based MoveInSync, an integrated enterprise commute platform, has acquired eFmFm, a leading enterprise transport technology company. This marks MoveInSync's first strategic acquisition in the employee commute space, reinforcing its position as a global leader in the sector.

The acquisition aligns with MoveInSync's long-term goal of offering seamless, safe, and sustainable transportation solutions for enterprises. The company currently serves over 400 clients across 35 countries, including 84 Fortune 500 companies.

Deepesh Agarwal, Co-founder and CEO of MoveInSync, said, "eFmFm is built by a team of brilliant minds led by Satish Goel. This acquisition will not only help us strengthen our position as a market leader but also help us drive further innovations in the employee commute space."

Reflecting on the journey of both companies, Agarwal added, "Both eFmFm and MoveInSync have consistently progressed with a shared objective of offering safe and sustainable transportation for enterprises, fueled by innovation and hard work. This makes this acquisition even more meaningful."

Satish Goel, Chairman of eFmFm, shared, "We have grown the company to emerge as the third largest enterprise commute platform in the country over the last decade. We built eFmFm with the purpose of creating a technology-enabled safe commute environment for employees, and this is a vision that we share with MoveInSync. This shared enthusiasm makes this acquisition a natural fit and will inspire us to assist in the rapid growth and innovation of MoveInSync."

Post-acquisition, MoveInSync will be able to scale operations significantly, adding 50 new global clients to its roster. It will also become the first platform to serve over 1 million employees commuting daily, managing more than 100,000 vehicles.

With its flagship solution, MoveInSync One, the company continues to empower enterprises to reduce emissions, optimise transport, and adopt EVs, driving the future of work mobility.