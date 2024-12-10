Get All Access for $5/mo

MPL Acquires Stake in CloudFeather Games to Enhance Skill-Gaming Ecosystem MPL integrates CloudFeather's advanced gaming infrastructure and liquidity solutions to enhance platform stability and elevate the gaming experience for its 120 million users across India, the US, and Nigeria.

Skill-gaming platform Mobile Premier League (MPL) has acquired a significant stake in CloudFeather Games, a Bengaluru-based gaming infrastructure provider backed by Lumikai.

This strategic move aims to combine MPL's market leadership with CloudFeather's cutting-edge technology, further solidifying MPL's position in the evolving gaming landscape.

Founded in 2021 by Romi Chandra and Kunal Dawn, CloudFeather creates a multi-card game network and develops technical infrastructure for gaming platforms. The platform focuses on building technology tools for game developers, including server infrastructure and wallet integration systems, among others.

CloudFeather's proprietary high-performance gaming infrastructure and liquidity management solutions will now bolster MPL's offerings. Leveraging these capabilities, MPL aims to enhance the gaming experience for its 120 million users across India, the US, and Nigeria.

"Joining MPL marks an exciting chapter for our team," said Romi Chandra, Co-founder and CEO of CloudFeather. "We've always admired MPL's vision and scale. Together, we aim to push the boundaries of skill-based gaming, delivering cutting-edge technology to millions of users."

Namratha Swamy, COO of MPL, added, "CloudFeather's expertise in scalable gaming infrastructure aligns perfectly with our mission to improve platform stability and player experiences. We're thrilled to welcome their team to MPL and look forward to delivering even more innovative gaming experiences."

Founded in 2018, MPL offers over 60 skill-based games, including fantasy sports, puzzles, and casual games. The platform hosts hundreds of millions of tournaments monthly and has built a trusted user base across Asia, Europe, and North America.
