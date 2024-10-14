Get All Access for $5/mo

PIB

On Monday, the Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship (MSDE) announced it had partnered with Meta to launch two key initiatives-- an AI Assistant for the Skill India Mission and the establishment of five Centers of Excellence at National Skill Training Institutes (NSTIs).

"Our mission at the Ministry is to empower India's youth with the skills they need to thrive in today's competitive landscape. By integrating technologies like artificial intelligence, virtual reality and mixed reality into the Skill India ecosystem, we are democratizing access to cutting-edge technologies enabling personalized learning pathways for the youth of the country. Our partnership with Meta today is a significant step towards achieving this goal," said Jayant Chaudhary, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Skill Development & Entrepreneurship.

Under this, Meta's Llama model-powered AI chatbot will enhance the learning experience for users on the Skill India Digital (SID) Portal. According to the official statement, the chatbot will be integrated into the SID Portal, offer 24/7 assistance to users, enable quick discovery of course information, provide interactive Q&A for course content, and access to lecture summaries and relevant videos for revision.

The feature will also help users search specific course topics, find skilling centers, explore job listings based on location and interest, and receive customized feedback for continuous improvement.

Notably, start-up Sarvam AI will be the technical partner for the AI assistant project and will be responsible for the development and deployment of the chatbot. The chatbot is expected to be piloted over six months.

The five Centers of Excellence in Virtual Reality (VR) and Mixed Reality (MR) will be located in Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Jodhpur, Chennai and Kanpur. These will equip learners and instructors with the latest VR technology to learn and enhance existing skills in a safe, immersive and engaging environment.

"At Meta, we are committed to leveraging frontier technologies like AI, VR and MR to create a meaningful impact for the economic development of India. These partnerships with the Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship (MDSE) are a testament to our commitment to bridging the gap between technology and education. Through the integration of advanced technologies like Open-Source Llama we aim to empower not just the students, but also educators and entrepreneurs, equipping them with the tools they need to thrive in today's digital-first world," said Shivnath Thukral, Vice President and Head of Public Policy, Meta India.
