MSME Sector Shows Strong Business Confidence in Q3 FY2025: SIDBI Survey SIDBI's MSME Outlook Survey offers valuable insights into the sector's evolving dynamics, reinforcing the crucial role of MSMEs in India's economic growth. With strong business confidence and an optimistic outlook, MSMEs are poised to paving the way for a more resilient and self-reliant economy.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Freepik

MSMEs cover a wide spectrum of enterprises across India, including urban and rural businesses and from all over the country. The micro, small, and medium enterprise (MSME) sector in India has demonstrated a positive business sentiment in the third quarter of FY2025, as revealed by the Small Industries Development Bank of India's (SIDBI) MSME Outlook Survey (MOS).

The survey saw participation from approximately 1,200 MSMEs engaged in manufacturing, trading, and services (excluding trading). Conducted across 77 cities (spanning Tier 1, 2, and 3 locations) and 66 villages, the survey aims to fill the crucial data gap in the sector by producing the MSME Business Conditions Index (M-BCI) and MSME Business Expectations Index (M-BEI).

Positive business sentiment

One of the revelations from the survey is the strong business confidence exhibited by MSMEs. The Business Conditions Index (BCI) for Q3 FY2025 was recorded at 58.30, signaling a positive outlook. This index, ranging from 0 to 100, indicates favorable business sentiment when above 50, while values below 50 suggest a downturn.

Manufacturing MSMEs emerged as the most confident, with their BCI at a robust 60.33. The services sector followed closely with a BCI of 59.67, while traders also reported positive sentiment with a BCI of 52.50, indicating moderate improvement.

The manufacturing sector, in particular, showed optimism, as reflected in the Manufacturing Business Conditions Index (M-BCI Mfg) at 60.33. This strong score underscores the sector's resilience and potential for further growth. Additionally, the MSME Business Expectations Index (M-BEI Mfg) for the next year projects a steady improvement, suggesting that manufacturing enterprises anticipate better business conditions and growth opportunities in the coming months.

"Majority of respondent MSMEs engaged in manufacturing activity displayed positive sentiment on sales growth, with the share of optimistic responses rising from 50 per cent in the Oct-Dec 2024 quarter to 58 per cent in the following quarter and further to 68 per cent in the quarter a year ahead," the report stated.

Speaking about the significance of the survey, SIDBI CMD Manoj Mittal stated, "The MSME Outlook Survey, our latest initiative, attempts to bridge the data gap in the MSME sector. The goal of the survey is to develop lead and lag indicators in the form of the MSME Business Conditions Index and MSME Business Expectations Index, providing steady insights into the sector's performance and perceptions."

He further elaborated that the survey captures MSMEs' assessment of current business conditions and future expectations across 22 critical parameters, including employment generation, capacity addition, access to finance, cost of funds, and ease of doing business. "This pan-India survey presents a true and fair picture of the MSME sector's performance, helping to chart a roadmap towards a 'Viksit Bharat' (Developed India)," he added.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
News and Trends

Babynama, PlaySuper, and Origamis AI Raise Early-Stage Funding

The following Indian startups have announced their investment rounds.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Business News

'Pride of His Hometown': Who Is DeepSeek Founder Liang Wenfeng? What to Know About the 40-Year Old Billionaire

Wenfeng previously ran a hedge fund with $14 billion in assets.

By Sherin Shibu
News and Trends

Adar Poonawalla Acquires 20% Stake in AstaGuru to Transform Luxury Auction Space

The collaboration will drive growth across various verticals and categories, leveraging research-driven strategies and AI-powered digital enhancements to elevate user experiences.

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

Astra Security Closes USD 2.7 Mn Funding Round Led by Emergent Ventures to Boost AI Integration in Cybersecurity

The fresh funding will enhance cloud vulnerability detection and integrate AI to empower developers and security engineers in building advanced, real-time security detection capabilities.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Business News

Walmart Is Laying Off Hundreds, Relocating Others as the Company Closes a U.S. Office

Walmart is giving some employees at least a month to decide if they want to relocate.

By Sherin Shibu