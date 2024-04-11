You can be on Entrepreneur’s cover!

Mumbai Metro Launches TapTap Wristband for Effortless Travel According to Mumbai Metro One (MMOPL) authorities, the TapTap band is made of an environmentally friendly silicone-based material, which makes it non-allergenic and kind to the skin.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

FPJ

Metro One (Versova-Andheri-Ghatkopar) in Mumbai has unveiled an inventive ticketing system that includes a wearable bracelet called TapTap. The purpose of this wristband is to improve passenger convenience by enabling contactless payments during metro rides.

Developed in partnership with Billbox Purewrist Tech Solutions, TapTap is a major advancement in transit technology. This inventive wristband delivers unmatched ease and dependability, along with lowering carbon footprints because it is made of eco-friendly materials and runs without batteries.

Commuters may now easily incorporate their journey experiences into their daily apparel, saying goodbye to the inconvenience of old ticketing methods with an initial offer of just INR 200.

All customer service centers at Mumbai Metro One stations offer recharging services. Currently, Mumbai Metro One operates 418 services with an average frequency of 3.4 minutes, serving approximately 4.6 lakh people daily on average.

In response to consumer demand, Mumbai Metro One launched TapTap and increased the number of ticketing alternatives it offers. These new options include return journey tickets, monthly unlimited travel passes, and WhatsApp e-Ticketing.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

Most Popular

See all
Entrepreneurs

The Untold Story of the Visionary Behind CLAT's Rise in India

When deciding on a career path, the majority of us consider becoming an engineer, a doctor, or a chartered accountant. But there's another choice that's just as good: becoming a lawyer.

By Rakesh Sharma
Business News

Side Hustles Are Soaring as Entrepreneurs Start Businesses Working Part- or Full-Time Elsewhere, According to a New Report

The younger the entrepreneur, the more likely they were to start a business as a side hustle.

By Sherin Shibu
Business Ideas

63 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2024

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2024.

By The Staff of Entrepreneur Media, Inc.
Money & Finance

How to Make Money Online: 10 Proven Ways to Make Money Online

Need to know how to make money online as a side gig or new career? Check out this breakdown of the 10 top online money-making methods.

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

Tata Passenger Electric Mobility And Shell Partner For EV charging Network

This agreement between TPEM and Shell India Markets Private Limited (SIMPL) aims to explore synergies between the two companies to encourage more people to adopt electric vehicles in the country.

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

Landscaping Startup Garden of Joy Secures INR 84 Lakhs Led by Inflection Point Ventures

The Bengaluru-based platform intends to use the money raised to develop a design tool, grow its operations in Bengaluru and five other cities, and vertically integrate through owning workshops for fabrication and civil work.

By Entrepreneur Staff