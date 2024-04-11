According to Mumbai Metro One (MMOPL) authorities, the TapTap band is made of an environmentally friendly silicone-based material, which makes it non-allergenic and kind to the skin.

Metro One (Versova-Andheri-Ghatkopar) in Mumbai has unveiled an inventive ticketing system that includes a wearable bracelet called TapTap. The purpose of this wristband is to improve passenger convenience by enabling contactless payments during metro rides.

Developed in partnership with Billbox Purewrist Tech Solutions, TapTap is a major advancement in transit technology. This inventive wristband delivers unmatched ease and dependability, along with lowering carbon footprints because it is made of eco-friendly materials and runs without batteries.

Commuters may now easily incorporate their journey experiences into their daily apparel, saying goodbye to the inconvenience of old ticketing methods with an initial offer of just INR 200.

All customer service centers at Mumbai Metro One stations offer recharging services. Currently, Mumbai Metro One operates 418 services with an average frequency of 3.4 minutes, serving approximately 4.6 lakh people daily on average.

In response to consumer demand, Mumbai Metro One launched TapTap and increased the number of ticketing alternatives it offers. These new options include return journey tickets, monthly unlimited travel passes, and WhatsApp e-Ticketing.