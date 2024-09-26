The partnership aims to revolutionize the electric vehicle (EV) market, by combining Musashi's high-performance e-Axle system and Log9's battery technology creating an integrated powertrain solution tailored specifically for electric two-wheelers and three-wheelers.

Musashi Seimitsu Industry, the parent company of Musashi India has announced a strategic partnership with Log9 Materials, an advanced battery technology company.

The partnership aims to revolutionize the electric vehicle (EV) market, by combining Musashi's high-performance e-Axle system and Log9's battery technology creating an integrated powertrain solution tailored specifically for electric two-wheelers and three-wheelers. It further addresses critical challenges in EV energy management, scalability, and service reliability, enhancing overall performance and durability.

By seamlessly integrating battery packs with e-Axles, the partnership aims to reduce energy losses common in conventional powertrains, extending vehicle range and improving performance across diverse driving conditions, especially in densely populated urban areas.

Pankaj Sharma, Co-Founder, Log9 Materials said, "We are thrilled to announce our partnership with Musashi, as we work together towards a shared vision of advancing high-end engineering solutions for electric vehicles (EVs). By combining Musahi's expertise in manufacturing and energy-efficient motion conversion with Log9's cutting-edge battery technology, we aim to bring the most efficient powertrain solutions to the market. Both companies are deeply committed to the common goal of decarbonizing the world through innovative technology, and this collaboration strengthens our aligned business ethos and future objectives."

Commenting on the association, Hiroshi Otsuka, President and Group CEO, Musashi said, "This partnership marks a significant milestone in our vision to reshape the electric mobility landscape. By joining forces with Log9, we are committed to delivering a comprehensive, high-performance solution tailored for electric two-wheelers and three-wheelers. Our goal is to address critical market gaps and offer an integrated system that enhances energy efficiency, optimizes synergy between battery and drivetrain systems, and sets new industry standards for sustainability and innovation."

A key aspect of this partnership is the centralized service model for the integrated battery and e-Axle systems, which will reduce repair downtime and improve customer satisfaction through quicker service turnaround. By setting new benchmarks in powertrain development, Musashi and Log9 are ensuring that electric mobility becomes more efficient and accessible to a broader range of consumers, especially in regions like India and Southeast Asia, where two-wheelers and three-wheelers are essential to transportation and last mile deliveries.