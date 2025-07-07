Musician Badshah Launches 'Badboy Pizza'; Targets 50 Outlets & ₹150 Cr ARR in Three Years

The brand is being launched in strategic collaboration with Ghost Kitchens India, one of India's largest cloud kitchen-led F&B companies, operated by entrepreneur Karan Tanna.

Rapper, singer-songwriter, and entrepreneur Badshah (Aditya Prateek Singh Sisodia) has entered the quick service restaurant (QSR) industry with the launch of 'Badboy Pizza', a mass-premium pizza QSR chain.

Ahead of the launch, the company also held a viral marketing campaign featuring Badshah in a heated dispute and being slapped by a pizza flooded the internet with an objective to leverage the brand's tagline, 'pizza that slaps'. The move garnered over 8 million views across social media platforms.

Badboy Pizza is currently operating from a flagship boutique outlet in Andheri, Mumbai, with the brand targeting to scale to 50 outlets across India's top five metros over the course of the next three years, with the objective of achieving an annual recurring revenue (ARR) of INR 150 crores.

The brand is designed as a hybrid format comprising dine-in outlets and cloud kitchens. The brand aims to deliver an elevated, premium pizza experience rooted in cultural relevance, authenticity, and accessibility. The brand said that the average per-person cost will be INR 400.

Badshah's entrepreneurial portfolio includes a fashion label Badfit, a nightlife venue Dragonfly, fine dining restaurants in Sago, Sidera, Seville, media ventures - Pentertainment 0075, Aaho TV, Apra Films, After Hours, along with strategic investments in high-growth platforms such as Droom, Ultimate Kho Kho, and Crickpe.

Badshah said, "Badboy Pizza is an extension of my personality - rooted, bold and real and this launch is special since I've always dreamt of having my own pizza chain! Drawing upon diverse culinary experiences from my travels over the years, my vision was to forge a brand that embodies international quality while resonating deeply with homegrown appeal. Partnering with Karan Tanna and Ghost Kitchens ensures we're building not just a brand, but a truly world-class and accessible culinary experience."

Karan Tanna, CEO, Ghost Kitchens India, states, "Badboy Pizza is poised to be the most exciting QSR launch of the decade. The brand reimagines what scalable QSRs of the future will look like. Badshah's ability to shape trends and influence youth culture gives this brand an unmatched edge. Together, we're building the future of QSR experiences in India."

India's QSR sector is on an upward trajectory, projected to rise from USD 85.19 billion in 2025 to USD 139.75 billion by 2030, a robust CAGR of 10.41 per cent, driven by urbanization, increased disposable incomes, and shifting consumption patterns. The pizza segment, in particular, is forecast to grow from USD 5.3 billion in 2024 to USD 11.8 billion by 2033, at a CAGR of 9.24 per cent.