My Content Grows With Me & My Audience: Orry I'm actually a victim of virality, says Orhan Awatramani

By Shrabona Ghosh

Orhan Awatramani, popularly known as Orry

You can love him or hate him, but you cannot ignore him. He is Orry or Orhan Awatramani, the one who took the Internet by storm in the fall of 2023. He is quirky and unconventional; he believes he is meant to be famous! "Honestly, two years ago, I decided it's time to be famous, I'm actually a victim of virality, there's really no turning back from here. I've always been a very outgoing person, and loved dressing in brands. The only difference is, I decided to come out in the open and make the world see me, it's about the right timing!" Orry told Entrepreneur India.

In the world of social media, once your creation is online, it can be on the cusp of a breakthrough. So, what makes it relevant? "The point is to keep reinventing yourself. You might understand the overall branding, marketing and tonality of my content, but you'll never know what I'm going to post. It could be a cooking video one day, it could be a fashion video the other day or maybe a sports video, it could be anything. So, the point is to always keep it fresh, my content grows with me and my audience," he quipped.

A lot of celebrities these days try to be relatable, however for Orry, relatability is relative! His secret sauce to stardom: Aspiration over relatability. "I feel these days a lot of people get lost in trying to be relatable. Relatable content will get you the views and the reach. However, by being relatable you will never be a star, the minute you're relatable you lose your bet to stardom," he explained. Well, when SRK said he is the last of the stars, perhaps the last of the Mohicans was in the making.

For anyone eyeing a strong social media presence, Orry's two cents: Please have a presence beyond social media and excel at your creativity. When asked if there are any upcoming projects that he is particularly excited about? "Yes, I have a show coming out on Jio Hotstar and I'm excited about it. It's going to have me trying out other people's jobs. I'm going to be working a 70 to 90 hour work week but I'm not doing it for money, I'm doing it for fun!"

So, does Orry support 70 to 90 hours work week? "Not at all, any job that demands you to work so much is probably not paying you much, so just quit."

Being famous comes with its flip side as well, there is pressure of expectations, but Orry doesn't care, "How do I handle the pressures and expectations of being a public figure? Honestly, I don't because I've never lived and nor do I plan to live my life up to other people's expectations," he concluded.
