My Pahadi Dukan and Iyaso Secure Early-Stage Funding The following Indian startups have announced their latest funding rounds.

My Pahadi Dukan Secures Funding to Scale Himalayan Wellness Offerings

My Pahadi Dukan, a direct-to-consumer brand offering authentic Himalayan health and wellness products, has raised an undisclosed amount in pre-seed funding from Inflection Point Ventures (IPV).

The investment will be deployed to strengthen marketing, working capital, operations, and IT infrastructure, enabling the brand to scale its reach and efficiency.

"At My Pahadi Dukan, we are committed to bringing the finest Himalayan wellness products to households across India and the world," said Himanshu Dua, CEO. "With IPV's support, we can expand our impact, ensuring sustainable livelihoods for Himalayan farmers while delivering premium-quality products."

Founded in 2021 by Himanshu Dua (CEO), Shubham Tandon (CFO), Rohan Sehgal (CMO), and Mohd. Anas Zubair (CTO), My Pahadi Dukan sources directly from 20,000+ farmers, SHGs, and cooperatives across nine Himalayan states and Bhutan. The brand claims to have fulfilled 16,000+ orders across 29 countries, offering natural honey, herbal teas, spices, and wellness supplements.

My Pahadi Dukan aims to expand its product line, enhance technology-driven sourcing, and strengthen global distribution to lead the Himalayan wellness revolution.

Iyaso Secures USD 500K to Revolutionise Speech Therapy with AI

Pune-based AI-driven speech therapy startup, Iyaso, has raised USD 500,000 in a pre-seed round led by Malpani Ventures, with participation from multiple angel investors. This funding will accelerate the company's mission to make speech therapy more accessible, effective, and engaging through AI-driven solutions.

Founded in 2023 by Viraj Kulkarni, Iyaso's flagship product, Eloquent for Stuttering, has already impacted over 20,000 users across 150+ countries since launching in July 2024. The AI-powered platform provides structured, personalised interventions to help users practice and apply speech therapy techniques in real-world situations. Early studies show a 53% reduction in stuttering severity and a 34% boost in communication confidence, with 75% of users experiencing significant improvement.

"Nine out of ten of our users have never visited a speech therapist and likely never will," said Viraj Kulkarni. "Eloquent showcases how AI can scale speech therapy for millions."

Malpani Ventures' Dhruv Sane stated, "We believe AI can transform healthcare, and Iyaso is leading this change."

With this investment, Iyaso plans to develop next-gen AI-powered digital therapeutics, aiming to redefine speech therapy and communication challenges worldwide.
