Mysa and Nivaan Care Secure Early-Stage Funding to Drive Growth The following Indian startups have announced their latest investment rounds.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Arpita Kapoor and Mohit Rangaraju, Co-founders of Mysa

Mysa Raises USD 2.8 Mn to Revolutionise Finance Management for Mid-Size Businesses

Mysa, a unified finance and banking platform for mid-size businesses, has secured USD 2.8 million in a seed round led by Blume Ventures. The round also saw participation from Emphasis Ventures (EMVC), Antler, Neon Fund, and CIIIE, alongside notable angel investors, including Sriharsha Majety (Swiggy) and Mohit Kumar (Ultrahuman).

Founded by Arpita Kapoor and Mohit Rangaraju, Mysa aims to streamline financial workflows, integrating bill collection, tax compliance, payments, and ERP syncs into a single platform. With this funding, the company plans to enhance its core platform capabilities, expand its team, and accelerate customer growth.

Mysa has obtained a Registered Investment Advisor (RIA) license from SEBI, paving the way for an AI-powered Treasury Management product tailored for mid-size businesses. "We are just getting started. Mysa aspires to run the banking and finances for India's largest GDP-contributing companies," said Arpita Kapoor, Co-founder and CEO.

The platform is already serving companies like DPDZero, Kouzina, and Rigi, and has partnered with Yes Bank for integrated current account operations. With features like Smart Scan for invoice automation and mobile banking accessibility, Mysa is set to transform how mid-sized businesses manage their finances efficiently.

Nivaan Care Secures USD 4.25 Mn to Expand Chronic Pain Management Clinics

Nivaan Care, a multidisciplinary chronic pain management clinic chain, has raised USD 4.25 million in its seed round, led by Endiya Partners, with participation from existing investor W Health Ventures. The funding will enable the startup to expand its footprint, adding 10 new clinics across two cities.

Founded in 2023 by Nivesh Khandelwal and Vishwas Singh, Nivaan Care has rapidly grown, operating seven clinics and treating over 10,000 patients. The company specialises in a biopsychosocial approach to pain management, which is nine times more effective than traditional methods. Their team of specialists—including physiotherapists, psychologists, nutritionists, and care managers—develops personalized treatment plans, integrating minimally invasive procedures.

With this funding, Nivaan plans to enhance its offerings by incorporating regenerative medicine modalities such as autologous cell therapies and bioactive scaffolds to promote tissue repair and reduce pain.

"This funding marks a pivotal step towards our vision of a pain-free India. We are committed to delivering sustainable, effective healthcare solutions and expanding our reach," said Nivesh Khandelwal and Vishwas Singh, Founders, Nivaan Care.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
News and Trends

StepOut Secures $500K Seed Funding From Rainmatter, Misfits Capital Among Others

StepOut, an Indian sports performance analysis and ecosystem technology startup, has successfully raised $500,000 in a seed funding round led by Rainmatter, founded by Nithin Kamath, CEO of Zerodha. The round also saw participation from Misfits Capital, founded by Amit Singh, co-founder of Shuttl, along with other notable investors, including IndigoEdge and Marwah Sports Group

By Entrepreneur Staff
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Growth Strategies

JLR To Ramp Up Production Of Made In India Range Rover & Range Rover Sport; To Focus On SV Variants: Rajan Amba

We are focusing on tailor made limited edition cars, specifically for the Indian market, catering to the high net worth individuals (HNIs), says Rajan Amba, MD, JLR India

By Shrabona Ghosh
Business News

'Probably Died Waiting for You to Do Your Lesson': Duolingo Says Its Mascot, Duo the Owl, Is Dead

The language app posted the news on social media Tuesday.

By Erin Davis
Business News

Using ChatGPT? AI Could Damage Your Critical Thinking Skills, According to a Microsoft Study

Relying on AI can mean using fewer cognitive skills, which can lead to a deterioration over time.

By Sherin Shibu
Side Hustle

After This 26-Year-Old Got Hooked on ChatGPT, He Built a 'Simple' Side Hustle Around the Bot That Brings In $4,000 a Month

Dhanvin Siriam wanted to build something that made revenue from ChatGPT, and once he did, he says, "It just caught on."

By Frances Dodds