Mysa Raises USD 2.8 Mn to Revolutionise Finance Management for Mid-Size Businesses

Mysa, a unified finance and banking platform for mid-size businesses, has secured USD 2.8 million in a seed round led by Blume Ventures. The round also saw participation from Emphasis Ventures (EMVC), Antler, Neon Fund, and CIIIE, alongside notable angel investors, including Sriharsha Majety (Swiggy) and Mohit Kumar (Ultrahuman).

Founded by Arpita Kapoor and Mohit Rangaraju, Mysa aims to streamline financial workflows, integrating bill collection, tax compliance, payments, and ERP syncs into a single platform. With this funding, the company plans to enhance its core platform capabilities, expand its team, and accelerate customer growth.

Mysa has obtained a Registered Investment Advisor (RIA) license from SEBI, paving the way for an AI-powered Treasury Management product tailored for mid-size businesses. "We are just getting started. Mysa aspires to run the banking and finances for India's largest GDP-contributing companies," said Arpita Kapoor, Co-founder and CEO.

The platform is already serving companies like DPDZero, Kouzina, and Rigi, and has partnered with Yes Bank for integrated current account operations. With features like Smart Scan for invoice automation and mobile banking accessibility, Mysa is set to transform how mid-sized businesses manage their finances efficiently.

Nivaan Care Secures USD 4.25 Mn to Expand Chronic Pain Management Clinics

Nivaan Care, a multidisciplinary chronic pain management clinic chain, has raised USD 4.25 million in its seed round, led by Endiya Partners, with participation from existing investor W Health Ventures. The funding will enable the startup to expand its footprint, adding 10 new clinics across two cities.

Founded in 2023 by Nivesh Khandelwal and Vishwas Singh, Nivaan Care has rapidly grown, operating seven clinics and treating over 10,000 patients. The company specialises in a biopsychosocial approach to pain management, which is nine times more effective than traditional methods. Their team of specialists—including physiotherapists, psychologists, nutritionists, and care managers—develops personalized treatment plans, integrating minimally invasive procedures.

With this funding, Nivaan plans to enhance its offerings by incorporating regenerative medicine modalities such as autologous cell therapies and bioactive scaffolds to promote tissue repair and reduce pain.

"This funding marks a pivotal step towards our vision of a pain-free India. We are committed to delivering sustainable, effective healthcare solutions and expanding our reach," said Nivesh Khandelwal and Vishwas Singh, Founders, Nivaan Care.