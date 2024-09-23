Get All Access for $5/mo

myTVS Launches 'Mobility-as-a-Service' Platform For EV Fleets This move will mark a significant milestone in the company's journey, transitioning from personal mobility to fleet mobility solutions.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

myTVS, digital automotive aftermarket platform has launched pan India 'Mobility-as-a-Service' (MaaS) platform for last-mile EV fleet operators which brings in the entire ecosystem partners, including OEMs, to provide an extensive range of services under one umbrella for the entire EV fleet life cycle.

According to the company, myTVS through its 'Maas' platform, will become the destination brand for last-mile fleet operators and help them grow faster with their customers. This end-to-end service platform, through its strategic tie-ups with all stakeholders, will offer customised solutions digitally for quick commerce players.

As a part of the launch, myTVS has made a strategic partnership with MoEVing, a leading EV-based logistics company in India.

This move will mark a significant milestone in the company's journey, transitioning from personal mobility to fleet mobility solutions. The quick commerce business in India is a rapidly growing segment that will need to be electrified to meet the sustainability goals of business entities.

The 'MaaS' platform by myTVS will offer plug-and-play solutions to accelerate the electrification of vehicles at the same time enabling them to deliver superior performance. Additionally, this initiative will support the government's push towards faster EV adoption and green mobility.

Commenting on the launch, G Srinivasa Raghavan, Managing Director, myTVS said, "The 'MaaS' platform is designed to meet the evolving needs of both personal mobility and fleet mobility customers, delivering efficiency and ensuring sustainability. The quick commerce companies are exploring electric vehicle fleets to optimise costs and meet their sustainability goals, and myTVS is well-positioned to lead this transition."

"We are the only service network with a strong pan India presence with over 1000 outlets to provide seamless service delivery across the nation under one platform for fleet operators. Besides, our extensive service offerings like, 24/7 telematics, Network Operations Centre (NOC) and diagnostic services will ensure maximum vehicle uptime. This will also bring the cost economics into play, providing a win-win solution for both the OEMs and the operators," he added.

Vikash Mishra, CEO, MoEVing, mentioned, "At MoEVing, we have always believed that building the right ecosystem partnerships is key to accelerating EV adoption in India. The launch of the 'MaaS' platform by myTVS addresses a critical need in the market, offering a comprehensive solution that aligns with our mission. By leveraging myTVS's extensive service network and technology, this collaboration will allow us to provide customers better service while expanding our national footprint."

A recent report by BCG highlights that the organised last-mile delivery market, particularly in food, grocery and e-commerce, is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15-20 per cent over the next five years. By 2025, EV adoption will increase significantly in organised last-mile delivery fleets, with 20-30 per cent adoption across two-wheelers, three-wheelers and four-wheelers.

Raghavan further added, "With over 1 million customers across India, myTVS is one of the fastest-growing aftermarket service providers in India. We aim to add another 2500 outlets in the next two years and grow our market share to 10-12 per cent."
