Naarica, a pioneering brand in the menstrual hygiene industry, has announced a strategic partnership with badminton icon Saina Nehwal, who joins as both an investor and brand ambassador. This collaboration marks a major milestone in Naarica's mission to redefine intimate wear and improve access to sustainable, high-quality menstrual care solutions for women across India.

Recognising the limitations of outdated and impractical menstrual products, Naarica is committed to revolutionising functional intimate wear that prioritises both comfort and sustainability. By integrating international design with Indian manufacturing, the brand offers innovative, eco-friendly, and high-performance period solutions that empower women to manage their menstrual health without compromise.

Saina Nehwal, said, "I am proud to partner with Naarica as a strategic investor and brand ambassador. Menstrual hygiene is a critical yet often overlooked issue in our country. Through this collaboration, I hope to create greater awareness and provide women with access to the high-quality, sustainable products they deserve. This is more than a business investment—it's a step toward empowerment and change."

Shruti Chand, Founder of Naarica, added, "Partnering with Saina Nehwal is a huge milestone for Naarica. Our vision is to make absorbent intimate wear more accessible. Saina is a strong voice, and her advocacy for our product will help us reach diverse demographics and educate audiences on the importance of absorbent sanitary care. This partnership will enable us to enhance our product offerings, scale operations, and expand our outreach to underserved communities."

As India's German lab-certified antibacterial alternative to traditional pads, Naarica's period underwear is designed for superior comfort, safety, and convenience. Its innovative reusable model—USE. WASH. REPEAT.—offers a cost-effective and eco-conscious solution, reducing waste while ensuring reliable menstrual care.

Beyond its products, Naarica fosters a thriving community of Naaris—women who challenge norms, embrace change, and inspire others. This partnership with Saina Nehwal represents a bold step toward transforming menstrual care in India, ensuring that every woman has access to sustainable, hygienic, and practical solutions.

With this collaboration, Naarica continues its journey of empowering women—one period at a time.