NapTapGo Raises INR 2 Cr from Inflection Point Ventures to Expand Pod Hotel Network The funds will be deployed across franchise development, marketing, technology upgrades, and central operations to accelerate its expansion and enhance customer experience.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

NapTapGo, a pod hotel startup redefining budget hospitality, has raised INR 2 crore in a pre-seed funding round from Inflection Point Ventures (IPV).

The funds will be deployed across franchise development, marketing, technology upgrades, and central operations to accelerate its expansion and enhance customer experience.

Founded in 2023 by Nitin Malhotra and Himanshu Shukla, NapTapGo offers clean, affordable, and flexible accommodations through its unique pod hotel model. With a focus on strategic verticals—transit hubs, religious destinations, urban centers, and hospitals—the startup provides features like flexible check-ins, hourly stays, AI-powered operations, and sustainability-driven services.

NapTapGo currently operates in the NCR region and plans to scale to Gurugram, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Katra, and Amritsar, with a target of 20 properties by FY27. The brand claims to have already achieved 65% direct bookings through its website and WhatsApp channels, demonstrating a strong digital-first strategy.

Vinay Bansal, Founder and CEO of IPV, said, "The hospitality industry is evolving, yet service quality hasn't caught up with pricing trends. NapTapGo is changing that by delivering quality and affordable luxury through an innovative pod-hotel experience. We believe this model will resonate with millions of cost-conscious travelers."

The startup has received strategic backing from PSU Balmer Lawrie and was awarded "Franchisable Concept of the Year – 2024." It also drew praise from Anand Mahindra, who recognised its solution to the affordable hospitality gap.

Co-founders Nitin Malhotra and Himanshu Shukla added, "We aim to reshape the Indian hospitality landscape, offering scalable, tech-driven lodging solutions. With IPV's support, we're well on our way to becoming a significant player in the global hotel market."
