With an initial USD 10 million seed funding, Everhope will establish medical and surgical oncology facilities in Delhi and Mumbai, with plans to expand to 10 cities over the next three years.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Narayana Health, W Health Ventures, and 2070 Health have joined forces to launch Everhope Oncology, a new initiative aimed at improving cancer care accessibility in India.

With an initial USD 10 million seed funding, Everhope will establish medical and surgical oncology facilities in Delhi and Mumbai, with plans to expand to 10 cities over the next three years.

The newly established centers will provide comprehensive cancer care services, including diagnosis, chemotherapy, radiation, surgery, and palliative care. The initiative focuses on creating a patient-centric experience, ensuring shorter wait times, mental health support, nutritional care, and pain management.

India faces a growing cancer burden, with one in nine Indians expected to develop cancer in their lifetime, according to the National Cancer Registry Program. The country records 1.3 to 1.5 million new cases annually, but experts believe the actual number may be significantly higher due to underreporting and limited centralised data collection.

One of the biggest challenges in cancer care is late diagnosis, with over 60% of cases detected at advanced stages. This drastically reduces survival rates, as many patients avoid screening due to fear, financial concerns, and misconceptions about treatment. For instance, cervical cancer remains a leading cause of cancer-related deaths among women, despite being preventable through HPV vaccination and early screening.

Moreover, access to cancer care is highly uneven across India. While cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Chennai have advanced cancer hospitals, rural areas and northern states lack specialised facilities, forcing patients to travel long distances for treatment. The northeastern region is particularly underserved, often leading to delayed diagnoses and poor treatment outcomes.

Everhope Oncology aims to address these challenges by introducing dedicated chemotherapy facilities and specialised surgical centers. These centers will offer a modern, comfortable, and infection-free environment, ensuring personalised attention and minimal wait times.

Viren Shetty, Vice Chairman of Narayana Health, said, "Most people visualise cancer treatment as frail individuals walking from one crowded hospital room to another. This perception discourages people from seeking early diagnosis and proper treatment. Everhope aims to change this by providing best-in-class oncology therapies in comfortable suites, close to patients' homes, in a crowd-free environment."

Dr Pankaj Jethwani, Managing Partner at W Health Ventures, highlighted, "Globally, cancer care has evolved with innovations like daycare chemotherapy centers and advanced diagnostics for early detection. With Everhope, we are bringing this model to India by collaborating with entrepreneurial oncologists eager to build high-quality, patient-focused cancer care facilities."

Cancer treatment is rapidly emerging as a key specialty in India's healthcare sector, with growing demand for dedicated cancer centers. Everhope Oncology aims to bridge the gap between hospital-based cancer care and outpatient specialty services, offering a more accessible and efficient alternative for patients.

With plans to expand across 10 cities, Everhope marks a significant step forward in transforming cancer care delivery in India, ensuring that more patients can receive high-quality treatment closer to home.