1000 Media will cater to a wide spectrum of clients, including startups looking to build their brand, established enterprises seeking to reinvent their storytelling, and founders aiming to expand their reach.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Digital influencer Nas Daily (Nuseir Yassin) has announced the launch of his first marketing agency, 1000 Media, in India. Built on the foundation of authentic and impactful storytelling, 1000 Media aims to transform brand communication by creating viral and emotionally engaging content that helps Indian brands and creators connect with their audiences.

The agency's name, 1000 Media, is inspired by Nas Daily's personal journey of creating 1,000 videos in 1,000 days, a feat that brought him global recognition. This number represents his philosophy of perseverance, storytelling excellence, and pushing creative boundaries. Following its launch in India, 1000 Media plans to expand into other key markets, including Israel and the United States.

1000 Media will cater to a wide spectrum of clients, including startups looking to build their brand, established enterprises seeking to reinvent their storytelling, and founders aiming to expand their reach.

Starting from content creation to brand storytelling to influencer marketing to social media strategy and global distribution, 1000 Media will offer a comprehensive and robust set of services to its consumers.

1000 Media stands out for its expertise in AI-driven content creation, a field it has mastered long before it became mainstream. The company has pioneered AI-generated shows on platforms like Snapchat and has been a trusted partner for testing the latest AI innovations before they hit the market. By blending cutting-edge AI technology with Nas Daily's signature storytelling, 1000 Media is set to redefine audience engagement in India and beyond.

Nuseir Yassin, Founder of Nas Daily and 1000 Media, said, "The core vision behind launching 1000 Media in India is to bring meaningful storytelling to one of the world's most vibrant and diverse markets. India, with its rich culture, rapid digital growth, and entrepreneurial spirit, is the perfect place to amplify this vision. India has been the biggest supporter of Nas Daily, and this is our way of giving back to the country. We want to create jobs, contribute to India's economy and help Indian brands and creators tell their stories on a global stage."

Yassin added, "Most digital marketing firms focus on metrics and sales, but 1000 Media also focuses on emotional connection. The gap we aim to fill is the lack of authentic storytelling in the industry. Many brands struggle to tell stories that truly resonate with their audience. We're here to change that by creating content that's not just seen but felt. And because India has been our biggest supporter, we're uniquely positioned to understand what makes Indian audiences tick."

The India operations of 1000 Media will be led by seasoned professionals with deep expertise in content creation, digital marketing, and brand strategy. Nas Daily himself will be actively involved in shaping strategy and creative direction, ensuring the agency stays true to its mission of impactful storytelling.

With 1000 Media, Nas Daily is set to revolutionise brand communication in India, blending creativity, technology, and authentic storytelling to help brands connect with audiences in meaningful and memorable ways.