Industry leaders outlined the key steps India must take to stay ahead in the deep-tech race

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

"National Engineers Day is not just a tribute to India's engineering heritage but a reminder of the responsibility that lies ahead," said Shantanu Rooj, Founder and CEO of TeamLease Edtech, stressing the pivotal role of engineers in shaping India's core sectors.

Every year on 15th September, India celebrates National Engineers Day to honour the birth anniversary of Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya, the renowned civil engineer often called the "maker of modern Mysore." The day is also observed in Sri Lanka and Tanzania, reflecting his international legacy.

This year's theme, 'Deep Tech & Engineering Excellence: Driving India's Techade,' is especially timely as the world races to dominate the deep-tech landscape. According to Traxcn data, India's deep-tech sector already comprises 6,280 companies, including 1,680 funded firms that have collectively raised USD 9.06 billion in venture capital and private equity. Of these, 352 companies are Series A+ funded, four have reached unicorn status, 109 acquisitions have taken place, and 37 firms have gone public. The sector spans advanced fields such as AI, blockchain, robotics, IoT, and other frontier technologies.

Industry leaders outlined the key steps India must take to stay ahead in the deep-tech race.

Rooj emphasised the urgent need for reskilling India's workforce. "Deep-tech domains such as AI, semiconductors, IoT, robotics, and cybersecurity are no longer niche – they form the backbone of modern economies. Studies show that nearly 60 per cent of India's engineers will need reskilling or upskilling in the next five years to remain relevant. The demand is shifting from traditional skills to those blending engineering with digital fluency, data-driven problem-solving, and applied industry knowledge," he said.

He added, "India must treat deep-tech skills not as an add-on but as a national priority. We need layered pathways, specialised higher education for advanced roles, and scalable vocational skilling or apprenticeships. If we get this right, our engineers will not just participate but lead in shaping the global technology ecosystem."

Raja Manickam, Founder & CEO of iVP Semi, explained, "Indian engineers are already recognised for their strength in frugal innovation, creating efficient and affordable solutions. But to elevate our innovation globally, we need deeper expertise in materials science, chip packaging, supply chain management, and chemical engineering," Manickam noted.

He also highlighted the workforce challenge. "The semiconductor sector will require 250,000–300,000 skilled engineers by 2027. To meet this, we must create opportunities for young talent to experiment, learn, and engage in research that solves real-world challenges. Only then can India lead the global tech revolution."

Building a responsible deep-tech future

However, Rajagopalan Rajappa, CTO of Communication Technologies & Platforms at Tata Elxsi, struck a more holistic note: "India is uniquely positioned to lead the global deep-tech revolution, empowered by its vast pool of engineering talent and a dynamic innovation ecosystem. By strengthening deep-tech capabilities responsibly, fostering cross-sector and academic collaborations, and investing in continuous skill development, we can ensure progress that is inclusive, sustainable, and ethical."