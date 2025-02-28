Santosh Agarwal, currently the chief business officer of life insurance at Policybazaar, will assume the role of CEO starting March 1, 2025.

After an 11-year tenure, Naveen Kukreja has stepped down as CEO of Paisabazaar. He will transition into the role of group president at PB Fintech Ltd, the parent company of Policybazaar and Paisabazaar, and remain on Paisabazaar's board as a non-executive director.

Santosh Agarwal, currently the chief business officer of life insurance at Policybazaar, will assume the role of CEO starting March 1, 2025. PB Fintech, in a regulatory filing, highlighted Agarwal's exceptional track record, noting her consistent top performance over the past decade.

This leadership reshuffle extends to the finance department as well. Vivek Audichya, the current CFO of Paisabazaar, will step down on February 28 and transition to Policybazaar as CFO from April 1, replacing Ashutosh Mishra. Meanwhile, Neeraj Tripathi, currently the head of taxation and financial reporting at Policybazaar, will take over as CFO of Paisabazaar from March 1.

PB Fintech emphasized that these changes align with its long-term growth strategy and were made through a structured and competitive selection process. The company has been aggressively expanding its digital lending and insurance footprint in India.

With Agarwal at the helm, Paisabazaar aims to scale its lending business further and explore new segments such as pensions and savings. "We have ambitions for Paisabazaar to not just grow its unsecured and secured lending footprint, but also expand into the world of pensions and savings," the company stated.

These leadership changes mark a significant transition for Paisabazaar as it gears up for its next phase of growth in India's evolving financial services sector.