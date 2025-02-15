Navi Restructures Leadership, Appoints New CEOs for Navi Technologies and Navi Finserv Under the new structure, all lending businesses within Navi will be headed by Abhishek Dwivedi, while Rajiv Naresh will oversee non-lending operations

Navi Group has announced a leadership restructuring, appointing Rajiv Naresh as the CEO of Navi Technologies Limited (NTL) and Abhishek Dwivedi as the CEO of Navi Finserv Limited (NFL). The restructuring follows the transition of Sachin Bansal, who previously held the CEO role for both companies, into the position of Executive Chairman of the Navi Group.

Both Rajiv and Abhishek have been part of Navi's leadership team since its early days and have held key roles over the past six years. The company stated that the leadership change is a strategic move to enhance long-term growth and operational focus.

"This restructuring is a strategic milestone that enables us to sharpen our focus on long-term growth. Both Rajiv and Abhishek have played key roles in our growth, and I am confident that we will continue on this upward trajectory as they assume their new roles," said Sachin Bansal.

He further noted, "Holding the position of Executive Chairman also allows me to dedicate my efforts to guiding the overall vision of Navi Group, while Rajiv and Abhishek will lead their respective businesses with a continued commitment to innovation and excellence." The company emphasised that this transition is a proactive evolution designed to strengthen operations rather than a response to any challenges.

Under the new structure, all lending businesses within Navi will be headed by Abhishek Dwivedi, while Rajiv Naresh will oversee non-lending operations. Bansal will focus on Navi's long-term strategic vision, expansion opportunities, fundraising, mergers and acquisitions, and compliance and risk management. He will also remain involved in advancing the company's technology and data science initiatives while supporting the professional management team.
