The following startups have announced their latest early-stage funding rounds.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Nawgati Raises USD 2.5 Mn Pre-Series A Round

Fuel-tech startup Nawgati has secured USD 2.5 million in a pre-Series A round led by marquee investor Ajay Upadhyaya, with backing from Deepak Bhagnani Family Office, MeitY Startup Hub, Aamara Capital, and prominent angels including Sanjay Sharma, Ashish Sharma, Prithvijit Roy, and Vivek Mathur.

The fresh funds will power Nawgati's global expansion and deepen its regional footprint in India, with a focus on scaling its fleet solutions, already deployed with Mahanagar Gas, to other major fuel companies.

"We are grateful to have the backing of such a distinguished group of investors who share our belief in transforming how fuel operations are managed and experienced," said Vaibhav Kaushik, CEO and Co-founder. "Our goal remains to deliver real, measurable value to both businesses and end users as we scale our partnerships and technology offerings."

Founded in 2019 by Vaibhav Kaushik, Aalaap Nair, and Aryan Sisodia, Nawgati is a fuel-tech platform, offering real-time wait time data, fuel availability insights, and refueling optimisation through its flagship platform Aaveg. The platform improves fleet management, reduces congestion, and enables data-driven decision-making for fuel station operators.

Investor Ajay Upadhyaya added, "Nawgati is solving a critical challenge in a space that touches millions every day but has seen little innovation. Their vision and execution make them a standout in this sector."

The company has previously been backed by GAIL, DST, MeitY Startup Hub, Shark Tank India, and BITS Spark.

Store My Goods Raises INR 4 Cr in Growth Round Led by JIIF

Store My Goods, a Noida-based storage solutions startup, has raised INR 4 crore (approx USD 460K) in a growth funding round led by JITO Incubation and Innovation Foundation (JIIF) and several family offices. The capital is part of an ongoing USD 1 million round aimed at accelerating the company's expansion.

The funds will be deployed to expand into new geographies, enhance technology infrastructure, and strengthen the leadership team, the company said in a statement.

Founded in December 2021 by Sudeep Gupta and Swati Gupta, Store My Goods offers on-demand, tech-enabled storage and warehousing solutions for individuals and businesses. Its services include custom storage plans, packaging, insurance, and secure storage facilities, addressing growing urban space constraints with a flexible and scalable approach.

The startup caters to both B2C and B2B segments, offering self-packaging and self-drop options for consumers dealing with home renovations, relocations, or seasonal storage needs. For businesses, it provides a cost-effective alternative to traditional warehousing—helping startups and SMEs store inventory, documents, and marketing materials without long-term commitments.

Store My Goods currently operates in five major metros—Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Pune, and has served over 5,000 customers with more than 50,000 months of storage subscriptions. The startup also gained visibility after being featured on Shark Tank India Season 1.