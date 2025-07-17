Nazara Reduces Stake in Nodwin Ahead of Fundraising After the funds are raised, Nodwin will be called an associate company instead of a subsidiary.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Freepik

Nazara Technologies said on Wednesday that it will no longer keep majority control of its company Nodwin Gaming. This step is being taken as Nodwin plans to raise money from current investors to grow its business in esports and youth media.

To help with the fundraising, Nazara's board has agreed to give up some special rights it held over Nodwin. This change will give Nodwin more freedom to run its business and raise money on its own. The board has also agreed to remove Nodwin from its list of main companies, but this will need approval from shareholders at a meeting on August 13. After the funds are raised, Nodwin will be called an associate company instead of a subsidiary.

Nazara first bought a 55 percent share in Nodwin Gaming in January 2018 through a mix of cash and company shares. Since then, Nazara has added more money to support Nodwin's growth. The latest investment was in December last year, when Nazara put in INR 64 crore to help Nodwin grow its business and brands.

This is the second time an Indian listed company has reduced its stake in a smaller company to below 50 percent. PB Fintech recently cut its stake in PB Healthcare Services from 100 percent to 26 percent after a funding round, though it still invested in that round.

This shows that Indian tech companies are looking for more flexible ways to grow and manage their money.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Side Hustle

How to Build Endless Passive Income With This Simple Online Hustle

Autopilot stores aren't just income streams. They are passports to freedom, flexibility and finally working and living on your own terms.

By Polina Beletskaya
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Business News

JPMorgan Is Now Valued More Than Its 3 Largest Competitors Combined: 'We're Quite Cautious to Just Declare Victory'

JPMorgan is worth more than Citigroup, Bank of America, and Wells Fargo all put together.

By Sherin Shibu
News and Trends

Aavishkaar Foundation and Next Bharat Ventures Join Hands to Empower Grassroots Entrepreneurs

The initiative aims to develop a strong pipeline of ventures that address local challenges in sectors such as agriculture, rural supply chains, financial inclusion, and waste management.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Technology

Zoho Bets Big on AI with Proprietary Large Language Model, Agents

Currently, India is Zoho's second largest market by revenue which grew 32 per cent in 2024 and at a CAGR of 51 per cent for the last 10 years

By Ayushman Baruah
News and Trends

Govt Launches Free AI Training for 10 Lakh People, Focus on Village-Level Entrepreneurs

Union Ministers highlighted the CSC network's rapid growth from 83,000 to 5.5 lakh centers, emphasising AI training, IRCTC services, and state integration to further empower digital access nationwide.

By Entrepreneur Staff