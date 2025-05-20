Nazara Technologies Acquires UK-Based Curve Games for INR 247 Cr to Expand Global Gaming Footprint With Curve Games' established publishing capabilities and a strong portfolio of indie titles, Nazara aims to bolster its cross-platform IP development, driving long-term value and expanding beyond mobile gaming.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Nitish Mittersain, CEO of Nazara Technologies

Nazara Technologies, a publicly listed Indian gaming major, has acquired 100% stake in UK-based PC and console game publisher Curve Digital Entertainment Ltd (Curve Games) for INR 247 crore (GBP 21.7 million).

The strategic move is set to deepen Nazara's global presence in the USD 100 billion-plus PC and console gaming market.

The acquisition is a key milestone in Nazara's long-term strategy to build a diversified global portfolio across interactive gaming and sports media. With Curve Games' established publishing capabilities and a strong portfolio of indie titles, Nazara aims to bolster its cross-platform IP development, driving long-term value and expanding beyond mobile gaming.

"Curve's proven expertise in PC and console publishing makes them an ideal partner as we expand our focus beyond mobile into high-quality, cross-platform gaming," said Nitish Mittersain, CEO of Nazara Technologies. "This acquisition deepens our capabilities, brings exceptional IP into our fold, and strengthens our mission in building Nazara as a global gaming powerhouse from India. Curve will also serve as a gateway to the world for Indian game developers."

Curve Games has a strong global footprint, with over 100 million downloads across its portfolio. Its popular titles include Human Fall Flat, The Ascent, and Bomber Crew, and it generated INR 263.5 crore in revenue and INR 114.4 crore in EBITDA in calendar year 2024.

"Joining the Nazara family is an exciting new chapter for Curve," said Stuart Dinsey, Executive Chairman of Curve Games. "Nazara's ecosystem, access to emerging markets and long-term orientation make them a strong strategic partner. We are aligned in our vision of building a leading global indie publishing platform, and we look forward to the next phase of growth together."

Nazara, with a portfolio including Kiddopia, World Cricket Championship, and Sportskeeda, continues to evolve into a global gaming platform with strong IP and publishing capabilities. The Curve acquisition further cements its position in the global gaming landscape.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Side Hustle

Want to Start a Side Hustle Helping a Small Business? Here Are the Gigs That Pay the Most.

It's National Small Business Month — and a great time to start a side hustle.

By Amanda Breen
News and Trends

PaySprint Raises USD 3 Mn in Series A Funding

The fresh capital will be used to deepen adoption of PaySprint's SprintNXT and Escrow Infrastructure, expand AI-driven capabilities in onboarding and fraud detection, strengthen banking and enterprise partnerships, and scale its product and engineering teams.

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

From IIT Kanpur to Global Unicorns: Naveen Tewari's Relentless Pursuit of Creation

"It was not until Harvard Business School that the idea of creation began to crystallise, "They weren't interested in conversations about industries or markets. They were just obsessed with creation," Naveen Tewari, Founder of InMobi and Glance

By Punita Sabharwal
News and Trends

CureBay Raises USD 21 Mn Series B to Scale Rural Healthcare Delivery

The Series B round was led by Bertelsmann India Investments, with continued support from existing investors Elevar Equity and British International Investment.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Business News

IBM Replaced Hundreds of HR Workers With AI, According to Its CEO

IBM CEO Arvind Krishna said the move led to more hiring in other areas.

By Sherin Shibu