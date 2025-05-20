With Curve Games' established publishing capabilities and a strong portfolio of indie titles, Nazara aims to bolster its cross-platform IP development, driving long-term value and expanding beyond mobile gaming.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Nazara Technologies, a publicly listed Indian gaming major, has acquired 100% stake in UK-based PC and console game publisher Curve Digital Entertainment Ltd (Curve Games) for INR 247 crore (GBP 21.7 million).

The strategic move is set to deepen Nazara's global presence in the USD 100 billion-plus PC and console gaming market.

The acquisition is a key milestone in Nazara's long-term strategy to build a diversified global portfolio across interactive gaming and sports media. With Curve Games' established publishing capabilities and a strong portfolio of indie titles, Nazara aims to bolster its cross-platform IP development, driving long-term value and expanding beyond mobile gaming.

"Curve's proven expertise in PC and console publishing makes them an ideal partner as we expand our focus beyond mobile into high-quality, cross-platform gaming," said Nitish Mittersain, CEO of Nazara Technologies. "This acquisition deepens our capabilities, brings exceptional IP into our fold, and strengthens our mission in building Nazara as a global gaming powerhouse from India. Curve will also serve as a gateway to the world for Indian game developers."

Curve Games has a strong global footprint, with over 100 million downloads across its portfolio. Its popular titles include Human Fall Flat, The Ascent, and Bomber Crew, and it generated INR 263.5 crore in revenue and INR 114.4 crore in EBITDA in calendar year 2024.

"Joining the Nazara family is an exciting new chapter for Curve," said Stuart Dinsey, Executive Chairman of Curve Games. "Nazara's ecosystem, access to emerging markets and long-term orientation make them a strong strategic partner. We are aligned in our vision of building a leading global indie publishing platform, and we look forward to the next phase of growth together."

Nazara, with a portfolio including Kiddopia, World Cricket Championship, and Sportskeeda, continues to evolve into a global gaming platform with strong IP and publishing capabilities. The Curve acquisition further cements its position in the global gaming landscape.