This acquisition is part of Nazara's broader strategy to diversify and strengthen its portfolio.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Nazara Technologies, a player in the gaming and sports media sectors, announced its acquisition of UK-based Fusebox Games Limited for INR 228 crore (USD 27.2 million) in an all-cash deal.

Fusebox is renowned for its interactive story game 'Love Island,' which is inspired by the popular British TV show of the same name that places a group of contestants, known as "Islanders," in a luxurious villa where they live together while trying to form romantic connections.

Nazara claims the studio has demonstrated substantial growth, with year-to-date revenues of INR 116.6 crore (USD 13.9 million) and EBITDA of INR 33.3 crore (USD 4.0 million) in 2024.

Nitish Mittersain, Founder and CEO of Nazara, said, "We see a large opportunity in building an IP-based global gaming business that benefits from our core base in India, where we can support global studios through enhanced user acquisition strategies, data analytics, live operations, and new initiatives such as implementing our in-house AI playbook."

"Many of our existing IPs are good examples of this strategy, and we are happy to join forces with the talented team at Fusebox as we continue to build Nazara into a global gaming company of meaningful scale," Mittersain added.

This acquisition is part of Nazara's broader strategy to diversify and strengthen its portfolio. Recent strategic moves include acquiring Smaaash Entertainment through a corporate insolvency resolution, increasing its stake in Nextwave, and acquiring an additional 48.42 percent stake in Paper Boat Apps (PBA) for INR 300 crore.

Additionally, its subsidiary Absolute Sports has acquired assets from DeltiasGaming.com for USD 900,000 and secured IP rights to Ultimate Teen Patti.

With these expansions, Nazara aims to consolidate its position as a global gaming powerhouse.