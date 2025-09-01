Nazara Terminates Moonshine Acquisition Plan Citing New Online Gaming Law The company said it had issued a termination notice to I3 Interactive on August 31.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Nitish Mittersain, CEO of Nazara Technologies

Nazara Technologies Limited has withdrawn from its proposed acquisition of a minority stake in Moonshine Technology Private Limited, the parent company of online poker platform PokerBaazi.

The move follows the enactment of the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Act, 2025, which bans real money online games including poker.

In a filing to the stock exchanges, the company said it had issued a termination notice to I3 Interactive on August 31.

Nazara was earlier set to purchase 38,073 equity shares, or 0.96 percent of Moonshine's equity, from I3 Interactive Inc. for about INR 15.9 crore. The company said the new law constitutes a "material adverse effect" under the terms of the Share Purchase Agreement.

Following the passage of the legislation, Nazara suspended its real money gaming operations. The company had announced plans to acquire a 46.07 percent stake in Moonshine in September last year through purchases from I3 Interactive and other sellers, including PSM Group Limited, Bellerive Capital 6 Limited, and Shells and Shores Consultancy & Holdings LLP.

Nazara has maintained that it does not consolidate Moonshine's financial results and has no direct revenue exposure to real money gaming. However, the ban effectively undermines the value of its investment in PokerBaazi.

While major platforms such as Dream11, Gameskraft and MPL have not challenged the restrictions, Head Digital Works, the parent of A23, has filed a constitutional petition in the Karnataka High Court, which has issued a notice to the central government.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Culture

I've Built 3 Multimillion-Dollar Businesses — and Here's My Simple Secret to Success

You don't need a giant audience, a massive checkbook or a five-year plan to make an impact.

By Matt Leitz
Lifestyle

Celebrity Health Coach Debunks Modern Medicine Myths

Health coach Akanksha Pandey has witnessed how modern medicine often fails to tackle the root causes of chronic illness.

By Maya Ghatge
News and Trends

Gloves Are Off: Ultrahuman CEO says Oura is Using Litigation to Block Competition

Ultrahuman founder and CEO Mohit Kumar reveals the roadmap ahead after the ITC ruling in favour of its competitor Oura.

By Kul Bhushan
News and Trends

Elev8 Venture Partners Closes Maiden Fund at INR 1,400 Cr

The fund plans USD 10–15 million bets in 12–14 startups worth USD 100–300 million across internet, software, and fintech.

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

Uniphore Acquires Orby, Plans Autonom8 Buy to Boost AI Suite

This addition is expected to deepen Uniphore's expertise in neuro-symbolic reasoning, intelligent process discovery, and enterprise-focused AI deployment.

By Entrepreneur Staff