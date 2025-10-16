TCS has developed a digital portal, built on DigiGOV foundation platform to collaborate with the stakeholders to provide a unified tech-enabled platform

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Tata Consultancy Services has partnered with the National Council for Vocational Education and Training (NCVET) to launch KaushalVerse, a digital portal. This portal is designed to democratize skill development and integrate a fragmented regulatory system, while infusing quality assurance and governance across the entire vocational training value chain.

This portal empowers the national regulator to orchestrate complex governance processes, proactively manage risk, and deliver actionable insights, thereby aligning it with global industry standards.

"KaushalVerse sets a new benchmark for regulatory excellence within the skilling ecosystem. By leveraging intelligent automation and industry-grade analytics, we are not only institutionalizing transparency but also enabling NCVET to anticipate compliance needs, enhance systemic resilience, and drive transformative innovation at scale," said Ankur Mathur, vice president and business unit head, education, Tata Consultancy Services.

Moving away from manual processes, NCVET aims to establish its digital backbone through an IT system upgrade to manage its operations, support decision-making, and enhance regulatory functions. Aligned with the principles of Education 5.0, KaushalVerse integrates intelligent automation, cloud-based infrastructure, secure digital signatures, and seamless online payments.

The portal will play a pivotal role in strengthening regulatory governance, ensuring accountability, and supporting the creation of a skilled workforce aligned with both national development priorities and emerging global demands.