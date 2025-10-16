NCVET & TCS Partners For Vocational Skill Development In India TCS has developed a digital portal, built on DigiGOV foundation platform to collaborate with the stakeholders to provide a unified tech-enabled platform

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Representative image

Tata Consultancy Services has partnered with the National Council for Vocational Education and Training (NCVET) to launch KaushalVerse, a digital portal. This portal is designed to democratize skill development and integrate a fragmented regulatory system, while infusing quality assurance and governance across the entire vocational training value chain.

This portal empowers the national regulator to orchestrate complex governance processes, proactively manage risk, and deliver actionable insights, thereby aligning it with global industry standards.

"KaushalVerse sets a new benchmark for regulatory excellence within the skilling ecosystem. By leveraging intelligent automation and industry-grade analytics, we are not only institutionalizing transparency but also enabling NCVET to anticipate compliance needs, enhance systemic resilience, and drive transformative innovation at scale," said Ankur Mathur, vice president and business unit head, education, Tata Consultancy Services.

Moving away from manual processes, NCVET aims to establish its digital backbone through an IT system upgrade to manage its operations, support decision-making, and enhance regulatory functions. Aligned with the principles of Education 5.0, KaushalVerse integrates intelligent automation, cloud-based infrastructure, secure digital signatures, and seamless online payments.

The portal will play a pivotal role in strengthening regulatory governance, ensuring accountability, and supporting the creation of a skilled workforce aligned with both national development priorities and emerging global demands.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
News and Trends

Ola Electric Enters Energy Storage with 'Shakti', To Be Key Part of Future Business: Bhavish Aggarwal

The new Ola product will also be the first residential BESS in India, which is fully designed, engineered, and manufactured indigenously using tested automotive battery packs.

By Prince Kariappa
News and Trends

AI firm Graph Raises $3 million in Seed Funding from Bessemer Venture Partners

According to the company, the pharmacovigilance market is valued at USD 8 billion, and Graph AI, with the funding, will be able to enter the new wave of AI-native challengers reshaping the pharma and life sciences landscape, with a sharp focus.

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

Fragaria Fruits, Fery Rides, and Orange Sugar Raise Early-Stage Funding

The below brands have announced their latest funding rounds.

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

Consuma Raises $1.3Mn led by Equirus InnovateX Fund

Consuma operates by helping brands derive insights from digital behaviour data at scale. The company was publicly launched six months ago and has worked with more than 35 global brands, including Godrej and Britannia.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Growing a Business

10 Growth Strategies Every Business Owner Should Know

Effective growth strategies are vital for businesses aiming to achieve sustainable growth and long-term success.

By Kaloyan Gospodinov