Neeraj Kumar Gupta Appointed as Chairman and Public Interest Director of NSE IX The International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA) approved his appointment with effect from April 1, 2025.

NSE International Exchange (NSE IX), the leading multi-asset exchange at GIFT City, has announced the appointment of Neeraj Kumar Gupta (Retd. IAS) as its Chairman and Public Interest Director, effective from April 19, 2025. The International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA) approved his appointment with effect from April 1, 2025.

Gupta, a distinguished Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer from the 1982 batch (UP cadre), brings decades of administrative and financial leadership to NSE IX. He retired as Secretary, Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM), Ministry of Finance, in 2018. Post-retirement, he was reappointed as Central Information Commissioner by the President of India, completing his tenure in 2023.

During his stint at the Ministry of Finance, Gupta played a pivotal role in shaping three Union Budgets (2016–2018) and chaired the National Task Force for Promotion of Digital and Cashless Economy. As Secretary, DIPAM, he oversaw government investments in Central Public Sector Enterprises and private companies. He actively engaged with domestic and global investors, regulators like SEBI and RBI, and worked on frameworks for equity listings, divestments, mergers, ETFs, and overall capital market reforms.

The Board and management of NSE IX welcomed Gupta's appointment, emphasising the significant value his expertise in finance, governance, and regulatory affairs will bring to the exchange and the broader GIFT City ecosystem.

Launched on June 5, 2017, NSE IX operates within India's first International Financial Services Centre (IFSC) at GIFT City and enjoys a market dominance of over 99%. The exchange offers a wide range of products, including Indian single stock and index derivatives, currency derivatives, depository receipts, and global stocks.

NSE IX also facilitates the listing of equity shares, SPACs, REITs, InvITs, debt instruments, and ESG securities under IFSCA's 2024 listing regulations. With exemptions granted by US regulators—CFTC and SEC—NSE IX enables participation by US clients in its derivative offerings, enhancing its global accessibility.
