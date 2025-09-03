The women-led enterprises accounted for nearly 25 percent of NeoGrowth's disbursals by value in FY 2024–25.

NeoGrowth on Wednesday said it disseminated funds worth INR 1,680 to over 9,000 women entrepreneurs across India in the last three years.

The NeoGrowth Impact Report highlights that women-led enterprises accounted for nearly 25 percent of NeoGrowth's disbursals by value in FY 2024–25. It also points out that 80 percent of its women customers are first-generation entrepreneurs who have built their ventures from the ground up.

With financial assistance, these entrepreneurs have been able to expand their operations, invest in technology, and create job opportunities, the report said. Importantly, Tier II cities contributed to 27 percent of the loans, indicating a strong push toward empowering women outside metropolitan hubs and helping strengthen regional economies, NeoGrowth added.

NeoGrowth further says its approach integrates inclusive lending practices with technology-led underwriting and responsible governance, ensuring women gain equitable access to growth opportunities. The company's 'Impact Approach' focuses on empowering underserved groups, advancing sustainability goals, and driving job creation.

"At NeoGrowth, we see ourselves as long-term partners in the success of India's MSMEs. Our lending enables better livelihoods, accelerates digital adoption, drives employment & growth for Indian MSMEs. By combining purposeful finance with a digital-first approach and deep community engagement, we are helping shape a more inclusive and resilient future," said Arun Nayyar, Managing Director and CEO, NeoGrowth.

Aligned with six United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, including Gender Equality and Decent Work and Economic Growth, NeoGrowth claims to advance social impact through its flagship CSR initiative NeoShakti. This programme partners with the Times Foundation and Goonj to provide livelihood opportunities to women from underserved backgrounds, further reinforcing the company's commitment to women's empowerment and inclusive nation-building.

Founded a decade ago by Dhruv and Piyush Khaitan, NeoGrowth is an NBFC-ML offering quick, tech-driven loans with daily repayment options. It supports MSMEs across 75+ segments in 25+ locations, serving 1.5 lakh businesses and promoting financial inclusion.