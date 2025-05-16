Neon Cloud Partners with Virtuozzo to Transform India's Cloud Landscape The partnership will see Virtuozzo's complete cloud technology stack integrated into Neon Cloud's offerings—spanning hyperconverged infrastructure, DevOps-ready platform-as-a-service (PaaS), and high-performance software-defined storage.

Sarthak Hooda, Founder and CEO of Neon Cloud

Neon Cloud, the next-generation cloud platform from Progression, has announced a strategic technology partnership with global cloud leader Virtuozzo. The collaboration marks a pivotal moment in Neon Cloud's mission to reshape India's cloud computing ecosystem by delivering high-performance, cost-effective, and secure infrastructure tailored to local needs.

Backed by over three decades of IT expertise from its parent company, Progression Infonet Pvt Ltd, Neon Cloud blends enterprise-grade reliability with startup agility. It caters to developers, startups, and SMBs through a self-service platform that removes complexity, reduces costs, and ensures vendor neutrality. With a state-of-the-art data center in Gurgaon and plans for multiple local hosting zones, Neon Cloud is building the foundation for a sovereign and scalable cloud future.

The partnership will see Virtuozzo's complete cloud technology stack integrated into Neon Cloud's offerings—spanning hyperconverged infrastructure, DevOps-ready platform-as-a-service (PaaS), and high-performance software-defined storage. These capabilities will empower Indian enterprises to scale faster with hybrid, on-premise, or multi-cloud deployments.

"Our vision at Neon Cloud is to empower Indian businesses with cloud infrastructure that is powerful, transparent, and built for local needs," said Sarthak Hooda, Founder and CEO of Neon Cloud. "This partnership with Virtuozzo allows us to significantly boost our performance and service stack while staying true to our promise of affordability, sovereignty, and reliability."

Virtuozzo's COO and President, Jan-Jaap Jager, added, "India is a strategic growth market for Virtuozzo in Asia, with rising demand for sovereign, high-performance, and cost-efficient cloud solutions. The partnership with Progression under the Neon Cloud brand enables us to deliver a powerful alternative to traditional hyperscalers and legacy platforms."

With performance advantages boasting 2–4x better price-performance ratios compared to legacy providers, the alliance targets key sectors including software development, BFSI, education, retail, and AI/ML-driven startups. By combining local infrastructure with global-grade technology, Neon Cloud is positioned to drive the next phase of India's cloud transformation—simplifying access to enterprise-grade solutions for all.
