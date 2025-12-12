NeoSapien said that it plans to direct the fresh capital towards accelerating product development, enhancing visibility in the market, and strengthening the team across functions.

NeoSapien, the company behind India's first AI-native wearable, has announced a fundraising of USD 2 million (INR 18 crore) in seed funding led by Merak Ventures, with participation from a group of angel investors, including Awais Ahmed (Founder - Pixxel), Anupam Mittal (Founder, Shaadi.com), Sameer Mehta (Co-Founder, boAt), Namita Thapar (Emcure Pharmaceuticals), Aprameya Radhakrishna (CEO, Koo), amongst others.

NeoSapien said that it plans to direct the fresh capital towards accelerating product development, enhancing visibility in the market, and strengthening the team across functions.

According to the company, Neo 1, the company's AI wearable, acts as a Personal AI personal assistant (PAIA) – or a "second brain". The company said that PAIAs are an emerging category of ambient intelligence devices that go well beyond today's AI tools. Neo 1 works naturally across 100+ languages like Kannada and even Mandarin, combining advanced contextual intelligence with hardware innovation, enabling users to seamlessly capture, process, and organise everyday conversations and actions in real-time.

NeoSapien started with Neo 1 – its consumer product and said that its ultimate ambition is to build the operating system layer for all AI assistants – from glasses through pendants to watches and rings. It said, along the way, its NeoCore SDK will also allow businesses to build applications on top of its base intelligence layer.

Dhananjay Yadav and Aryan Yadav, Co-founders of NeoSapien, said, "We're building technology that fades into the background so you can stay present in your life. Think about the cognitive load we carry - remembering conversations, following up on context from weeks ago, piecing together information. Neo 1 handles that seamlessly. We're freeing up human intelligence for what actually matters."

Sheetal Bahl, Founding Partner at Merak Ventures, said, "Seldom has India had a chance to participate in a global, tectonic shift, but with PAIAs, it has a real shot at doing so. NeoSapien is by far the top contender to take India there. Aryan and Dhananjay have achieved something incredible already – creating a cracking consumer product out of India in less than a year and with a paltry sum of money, but that's just the start. We believe NeoOS will power hundreds of millions of upcoming AI consumer wearables sold in India and across the world every year."