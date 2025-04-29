Nestasia Appoints Delhivery CEO Sahil Barua to its Board The company is at a stage where supply chain efficiency and fulfilment precision are becoming increasingly important due to the diverse and delicate nature of its product offerings. Stakeholders believe Barua's expertise will help address these challenges as the brand sharpens its focus on scaling

Nestasia, a home and lifestyle brand, has announced the appointment of Sahil Barua, Co-founder and CEO of logistics firm Delhivery, to its Board of Directors. The move reflects Nestasia's intent to bolster its operational capabilities and scale its business as it prepares for broader market expansion and long-term strategic milestones.

Barua brings experience in building large-scale logistics infrastructure, having led Delhivery's growth into a major supply chain player in India. His background in engineering, management, and consulting is expected to support Nestasia in navigating operational complexities as it expands its product categories and omni-channel presence.

The company is at a stage where supply chain efficiency and fulfilment precision are becoming increasingly important due to the diverse and delicate nature of its product offerings. Stakeholders believe Barua's expertise will help address these challenges as the brand sharpens its focus on scaling.

Nestasia's leadership and investors have described the appointment as timely, with the company entering a phase that demands greater execution discipline. The brand, which operates in seven home and lifestyle categories, has grown rapidly and is looking to strengthen its infrastructure to support further expansion.

Barua's addition to the board also aligns with Nestasia's broader efforts to build institutional capacity, including potential preparations for an initial public offering in the future.
