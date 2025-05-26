Nestlé Acquires Minority Stake in Pet Food Brand Drools The funds raised from this investment will be deployed to enhance Drools' R&D capabilities, strengthen distribution networks, and fuel its global expansion.

Nestlé S.A. has acquired a minority stake in Drools Pet Food Private Limited, marking a major milestone in India's pet care landscape.

The funds raised from this investment will be deployed to enhance Drools' R&D capabilities, strengthen distribution networks, and fuel its global expansion. Despite the strategic partnership, Drools will retain full operational independence.

Founded in 2010 by Fahim Sultan, Drools has grown from a domestic start-up into a major player in the pet food sector. With a vision to offer high-quality, science-backed nutrition tailored to pets' health and dental needs, the company now operates six cutting-edge manufacturing units and maintains a vast warehousing footprint of 16 lakh sq. ft. It boasts over 650 SKUs across categories like high-protein diets, prescription formulas, and affordable meal options.

"Our mission has always been rooted in providing pets with the best possible nutrition," said Fahim Sultan, Founder of Drools. "This partnership with Nestlé is a testament to the love and trust of millions of pet parents and to our unwavering commitment to quality."

Drools' products are available in more than 40,000 retail outlets across India and exported to 22 countries, further supported by a dedicated team of 3,400 employees, including 1,800 sales professionals. The brand is also a dominant player in the cat food category and a top seller on leading e-commerce platforms like Amazon.

Following an earlier minority investment by L Catterton in 2023, the Nestlé partnership signals further momentum. Anjana Sasidharan, Partner at L Catterton, added, "Nestlé joining the journey validates Drools' strong growth and operational excellence."

With its Indian roots and international ambitions, Drools is on a path to redefine global pet care.
