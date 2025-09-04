Netweb Technologies Secures INR 1,734 Cr Order to Strengthen AI infrastructure Execution is scheduled between the last quarter of FY26 and the first half of FY27.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

pixabay

Netweb Technologies India Ltd, a domestic Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) in the high-end computing solutions space, has announced the securing of an order valued at INR 1,734 crore.

The company will execute the project between the last quarter of FY26 and the first half of FY27, leveraging its latest GPU-accelerated platforms built on NVIDIA's Blackwell architecture.

The deployment is expected to become a cornerstone in building sovereign AI infrastructure in India. It will support the training of indigenous large multimodal models, domain-specific foundational models, and scalable AI solutions aimed at socio-economic transformation. The initiative also aims to support deep-tech AI startups to nurture innovation.

As per the official release, Netweb will deliver the systems through its Tyrone Camarero AI platform, which is designed for large-scale generative AI, foundational model training, and exascale computing. Each node will be powered by Nvidia's latest generation 8x GPU-HGX-B200 accelerators, optimised for high-throughput and memory-intensive workloads.

The offering will be designed and manufactured in India, highlighting the company's fully integrated research, development, and production capabilities.

"This strategic order reflects the growing importance of sovereign compute capabilities in India's digital future. We are proud to contribute to the IndiaAI Mission by delivering best-in-class AI infrastructure, engineered and manufactured in India. This will help India emerge as an AI superpower and benefit multiple industry verticals," said Sanjay Lodha, Chairman and Managing Director of Netweb Technologies.

He further added that this order is a large-value strategic engagement, separate from the company's recurring business.

As of June 30, 2025, Netweb claims to have reported a business pipeline of INR 41,421 million, excluding this deal.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
News and Trends

India Must Own its Tech Destiny with Indigenous Products and IP: Experts

Panellists discussed how Indian enterprises must prioritise homegrown solutions, not just for cost savings but for control, speed, and innovation tailored to our unique needs

By Ayushman Baruah
Technology

No Immediate Plans For Manufacturing Or R&D In India; To Works With Local Customers: Christophe Fouquet, CEO, ASML

We are establishing a customer support office to work more closely with local customers and eco-system partners. As India continues to expand its semiconductor manufacturing capabilities, ASML is pleased to contribute its technological expertise, says Christophe Fouquet

By Shrabona Ghosh
News and Trends

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu Joins ZOY as Co-founder

This comes after her earlier association with Secret Alchemist.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Business News

U.S. Billionaires Are Collectively Worth About $5.7 Trillion. Here's How They Made Their Fortunes — And Surprisingly Most Are Not in Tech.

From banking to real estate, U.S. billionaires amassed their wealth in different ways.

By Sherin Shibu
Thought Leaders

I Didn't Just Monetize My Hobby. I Scaled It Into a Startup That Empowers Writers Worldwide — Here's How.

Making money from your passion sounds like a dream. However, most entrepreneurs think rationally and prefer 'promising' ideas instead of following their hobbies. Nevertheless, I took a chance.

By Bogdan Nesvit