Execution is scheduled between the last quarter of FY26 and the first half of FY27.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Netweb Technologies India Ltd, a domestic Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) in the high-end computing solutions space, has announced the securing of an order valued at INR 1,734 crore.

The company will execute the project between the last quarter of FY26 and the first half of FY27, leveraging its latest GPU-accelerated platforms built on NVIDIA's Blackwell architecture.

The deployment is expected to become a cornerstone in building sovereign AI infrastructure in India. It will support the training of indigenous large multimodal models, domain-specific foundational models, and scalable AI solutions aimed at socio-economic transformation. The initiative also aims to support deep-tech AI startups to nurture innovation.

As per the official release, Netweb will deliver the systems through its Tyrone Camarero AI platform, which is designed for large-scale generative AI, foundational model training, and exascale computing. Each node will be powered by Nvidia's latest generation 8x GPU-HGX-B200 accelerators, optimised for high-throughput and memory-intensive workloads.

The offering will be designed and manufactured in India, highlighting the company's fully integrated research, development, and production capabilities.

"This strategic order reflects the growing importance of sovereign compute capabilities in India's digital future. We are proud to contribute to the IndiaAI Mission by delivering best-in-class AI infrastructure, engineered and manufactured in India. This will help India emerge as an AI superpower and benefit multiple industry verticals," said Sanjay Lodha, Chairman and Managing Director of Netweb Technologies.

He further added that this order is a large-value strategic engagement, separate from the company's recurring business.

As of June 30, 2025, Netweb claims to have reported a business pipeline of INR 41,421 million, excluding this deal.